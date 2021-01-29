Business Development & IT Sales Executive

Business Development & IT Sales Executive – Cloud Server Hosting / Digital & Web Security / Connectivity Solutions (SD-WAN)

The Position: We’re looking for an energetic Business Development & IT Sales Executive to be based permanently in Centurion. The pay range on offer is a Basic Salary (R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 Per Month) + Commission earnings (Direct & Recurring Sales).

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Completed Sales & Marketing Diploma or Certificate – highly beneficial

Own transport with a valid drivers license – a must have

Solid experience (5+ years) in IT Business Development

IT Business Development experience – a must have (specifically within IT Services / Hosted Cloud & SD-WAN)

Cold Calling / Prospecting / Opportunity identification experience – a must have

Strong Customer relationship building and management

Direct sales

Recurring sales

Developing sales solutions into written proposals

Presenting solutions / quotations

Must be well spoken and able to engage with high level decision makers in a professional business environment

Pipeline management

Must be able to manage all aspects of the sales and marketing process

Must be self-driven / self-managed with strong ability to drive sales and report to management proactively

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the development of the company customer base and for selling the complete product service offering (product basket) to the client base.

Products range from, but not limited to, the Peplink range (sole distributors) of networking products, Virtual Servers, fixed and mobile connectivity, networking solutions and consulting services, security services, general computer hardware and software as well as general computer support services

Identifying and making contact with the relevant decision makers at targeted client

Presenting product range

Providing training for the dealer’s sales personnel

Assisting with product queries in the case of reseller clients

Making regular contact with existing dealers to keep them focused on selling Peplink product range

Arranging and running dealer incentives and activities

Reporting periodically on activities (reporting structures)

Achieve monthly, quarterly and annual targets (these will be negotiated and revised from time to time)

Producing sales reports

Attending sales meetings

Managing sales pipeline

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV along with your Sales Track Record to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable IT Business Development experience will be contacted.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

IT Sales

IT Business Development

Cloud Server Hosting

Peplink

Connectivity Solutions

SD-WAN

Digital & Web Security

Target Achievement

Motivated

Driven

Pipeline Building

Forecasting

Account Management

Relationship Building

Results orientated

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Why Should You Apply?

– Join a well established IT company (preferred business solutions partner)

– Competitive salary plus commission

– An opportunity to be recognized and rewarded for hard work

– Great team

– Great management

– Fantastic rewards / commission structure

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Travel Allowance

Company Phone

Company Laptop

