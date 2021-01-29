Business Development & IT Sales Executive – Cloud Server Hosting / Digital & Web Security / Connectivity Solutions (SD-WAN)
The Position: We’re looking for an energetic Business Development & IT Sales Executive to be based permanently in Centurion. The pay range on offer is a Basic Salary (R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 Per Month) + Commission earnings (Direct & Recurring Sales).
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Completed Sales & Marketing Diploma or Certificate – highly beneficial
- Own transport with a valid drivers license – a must have
- Solid experience (5+ years) in IT Business Development
- IT Business Development experience – a must have (specifically within IT Services / Hosted Cloud & SD-WAN)
- Cold Calling / Prospecting / Opportunity identification experience – a must have
- Strong Customer relationship building and management
- Direct sales
- Recurring sales
- Developing sales solutions into written proposals
- Presenting solutions / quotations
- Must be well spoken and able to engage with high level decision makers in a professional business environment
- Pipeline management
- Must be able to manage all aspects of the sales and marketing process
- Must be self-driven / self-managed with strong ability to drive sales and report to management proactively
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the development of the company customer base and for selling the complete product service offering (product basket) to the client base.
- Products range from, but not limited to, the Peplink range (sole distributors) of networking products, Virtual Servers, fixed and mobile connectivity, networking solutions and consulting services, security services, general computer hardware and software as well as general computer support services
- Identifying and making contact with the relevant decision makers at targeted client
- Presenting product range
- Providing training for the dealer’s sales personnel
- Assisting with product queries in the case of reseller clients
- Making regular contact with existing dealers to keep them focused on selling Peplink product range
- Arranging and running dealer incentives and activities
- Reporting periodically on activities (reporting structures)
- Achieve monthly, quarterly and annual targets (these will be negotiated and revised from time to time)
- Producing sales reports
- Attending sales meetings
- Managing sales pipeline
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV along with your Sales Track Record to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable IT Business Development experience will be contacted.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
Desired Skills:
- IT Sales
- IT Business Development
- Cloud Server Hosting
- Peplink
- Connectivity Solutions
- SD-WAN
- Digital & Web Security
- Target Achievement
- Motivated
- Driven
- Pipeline Building
- Forecasting
- Account Management
- Relationship Building
- Results orientated
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Why Should You Apply?
– Join a well established IT company (preferred business solutions partner)
– Competitive salary plus commission
– An opportunity to be recognized and rewarded for hard work
– Great team
– Great management
– Fantastic rewards / commission structure
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance
- Travel Allowance
- Company Phone
- Company Laptop