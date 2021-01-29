Business Management Tutor

A Distance Learning Education Institute is currently looking for the skills of a Business Management Tutor to join their team, based in East London. Minimum Requirements:- Minimum 2 years’ experience in student tutoring or coaching at a recognised institution Familiarity with the academic discourse within the requisite field and related disciplines Proficiency in the facilitation of learning, using learning management systems, such as Moodle, Blackboard, etc, and other relevant education technologies Ability to support teaching and learning at NQF Levels 5 and 6 following a distance mode of delivery, including online delivery Minimum 3-year Degree in the discipline associated with the role Honours degree or a Postgraduate teaching qualification advantageous. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

