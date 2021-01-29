Business Manager at Ntice Search

The Business Manager will be responsible for the efficient day to day coordination of the Port Elizabeth Office within the Delegation of Authority for Business Managers, over and above his/her technical and project management [URL Removed] of ResponsibilityBusiness Development and Support

Assists with business development (marketing) in the region with the support of the Business

Development Team

Contributes to the Company’s annual business and strategic plan.

Arranges customer functions at Office level to promote the Company.

Ensure clear agreement of customer objectives and that these are met or exceeded.

Internal Project Management, Health and Safety, Administration and Quality Management Procedures

Comply with Company procedures and processes in terms of project registration and risk analysis.

Comply with Quality procedures by ensuring auditable trail of actions during full life cycle of project delivery process all in accordance with company Quality Management Procedures.

Comply with and embrace Health and Safety requirements in the Office as well as on construction sites.

Project Delivery

Provides project support to Divisional Executives as well as to Project Managers.

Manages and coordinates assigned projects cost effective (as per the job description for Project

Managers).

Ensure that project start-up processes are followed, and the project scoping is clear and approved.

Facilitate and assist with the tender and adjudication process leading up to contractor appointment and site hand over.

Monitor and manage construction activities including:

Attending site and inspection meetings.

Managing changes to work scope.

Managing installation quality and compliance with specifications.

Managing contract finances including valuations and payment certifications.

Managing and witnessing testing and commissioning of works.

Managing close out of projects.

Training and Mentoring

Participate in continuous professional development training, to maintain professional registration. (if already registered)

Assist with training and mentoring of others who are registered as in-training engineers/technologists.

Leadership and Relations

Maintain good working relations with all stakeholders, both internal and external to the Company, and demonstrate professionalism at all times.

Interact with leaders and peers in such a way to command respect and to grow leadership skills.

Facilitate and develop positive relationships in the Office and ensure that acceptable levels of ergonomics are maintained.

Manage the administrative support staff for the Office.

Ensure that the Office administrative matters are dealt with effectively and timeously.

Ensure the maintenance of standard office equipment, including the motor vehicle(s) and furniture.

Ensure the effective maintenance of the Office building in terms of the lease agreement.

Ensure the maintenance of the Office archives.

Manage the budget for the Office supplies and equipment.

Qualifications & Registration

BEng or BTech degree.

Professional Registration (ECSA – minimum 5 years post registration)

Essential Knowledge & Skills

Technical and practical engineering skills.

A minimum of 10 years technical and practical experience.

Business development skills.

Excellent communication and management skills.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

Learn more/Apply for this position