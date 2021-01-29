Business Systems Analyst at Momentum

INTRODUCTION

Do you have an analytical mind and the ability to innovate? Our Retail Life Insurance department is looking for a self-driven, dynamic IT professional who wants to grow their career by contributing to the development of innovative IT solutions for our life business. Myriad is Momentum’s market-leading life insurance product, providing life cover to clients in South Africa. Our Myriad product aim in partnering with our clients on their journey to success. We strive to find opportunities in every risk and ensure that current and potential clients can benefit from our innovative solutions. Part of the reason why Myriad has the unique ability to develop superior, forward-thinking products and benefits is because we make it our business to understand our clients’ varying needs.

ROLE PURPOSE

Gather requirements and help build and maintain system requirements specifications for development.

different solutions with required outcomes to relevant stakeholders effectively.

Collaborate with various business areas and internal clusters to ensure alignment, integration and consistency of solutions scope and delivery across business units.

Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements applicable to internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Manage multiple competing priorities through effective organisation and communication.

Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate accordingly.

Drive and support effective teamwork within the department.

Focus on quality and delivery.

Analyse system functionality to support business requirements (new/existing)

Drive and obtain the sign off of test plans, test cases and test summary reports according to agreed standards.

Conduct system integration testing.

Support the roll out of new technical solution and /or changes.

Seek opportunities to continuously improve the current system.

Assist with user acceptance, regression and functional testing.

Assistance to Operational Support area.

Liaising with developers to resolve system issues.

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.

Manage own performance and development within the team.

Support financial month-end.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

Strong analytical and mathematical skills

Attention to detail

Determination to deliver quality

Sense of urgency and target driven

Taking accountability

Working under pressure

Effective written and verbal communication

Collaboration, knowledge sharing and relationship building

Teamwork

Ability to identify risks and impact on system changes on calculations

Take initiative and be pro-active

Confident, professional and quick learner

Customer service oriented

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Tertiary Degree (3 year degree +)

BA Diploma beneficial

Minimum of 4 years’ Business Analysis experience

Minimum of 2 years’ Systems Analysis experience

Exposure to AS400 and Web-based systems beneficial

Financial industry experience beneficial

Life insurance experience beneficial

We reserve the right not to fill the vacancy. Should you not receive any response in respect of your application within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

