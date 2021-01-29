Buyer

Jan 29, 2021

Our client, a large manufacturing company in the electronics industry seeks a dynamic Buyer to join their team based in Westmead. The successful incumbent will be accountable to the Commercial Director. The role requires a candidate who has a degree/diploma in Procurement/Supply Chain Management.

Job Description :

  • Research, select and purchase quality products and materials.
  • Build relationships with suppliers and negotiate with them for the best pricing.
  • Update inventory and ensure that stock levels are kept at appropriate levels.
  • Assess quality of stock received and escalate any discrepancies to suppliers and management.
  • Analyse market trends and apply this knowledge to make insightful buying decisions.
  • Sourcing of material and costings for quotation purposes timeously
  • Place orders for ad hoc requirements as and when required
  • Creating item codes /Suppliers cross reference
  • Item coding new BOM’s
  • Placing of Reqs / Purchase orders
  • Weekly MRP (Specific and Top up)
  • Provide Sales with costed BOM’s as and when requested
  • Expediting open orders in line with need dates
  • Inform all relevant parties if delivery dates impact on production schedule
  • Supplier non conformance
  • Assist in evaluation and prevention of excess and obsolete stock
  • Manage suppliers on time in full
  • Freight allocation for foreign shipments (Landed costs)
  • Supplier Applications and vendor approvals
  • Monthly Reports for the Buying department
  • Production queries related to all BOM
  • Price change queries
  • Address any quality issues with supplier

180 days stock investigations

Educational Requirements:
– Diploma/ Degree in Procurement and Supply chain Management

Experience Requirements:

  • 5+ year’s Purchasing Experience and Syspro
  • Full understanding of electronic components
  • Excellent computer skills (Excel, Word,)
  • Critical thinking and negotiation skills
  • Strong communication skills
  • Supply chain management
  • Negotiations skills

Desired Skills:

  • Buyer
  • Negotiation
  • supply chain
  • electronics buyer
  • purchasing
  • syspro
  • procurement
  • Purchasing Processes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

