Our client, a large manufacturing company in the electronics industry seeks a dynamic Buyer to join their team based in Westmead. The successful incumbent will be accountable to the Commercial Director. The role requires a candidate who has a degree/diploma in Procurement/Supply Chain Management.
Job Description :
- Research, select and purchase quality products and materials.
- Build relationships with suppliers and negotiate with them for the best pricing.
- Update inventory and ensure that stock levels are kept at appropriate levels.
- Assess quality of stock received and escalate any discrepancies to suppliers and management.
- Analyse market trends and apply this knowledge to make insightful buying decisions.
- Sourcing of material and costings for quotation purposes timeously
- Place orders for ad hoc requirements as and when required
- Creating item codes /Suppliers cross reference
- Item coding new BOM’s
- Placing of Reqs / Purchase orders
- Weekly MRP (Specific and Top up)
- Provide Sales with costed BOM’s as and when requested
- Expediting open orders in line with need dates
- Inform all relevant parties if delivery dates impact on production schedule
- Supplier non conformance
- Assist in evaluation and prevention of excess and obsolete stock
- Manage suppliers on time in full
- Freight allocation for foreign shipments (Landed costs)
- Supplier Applications and vendor approvals
- Monthly Reports for the Buying department
- Production queries related to all BOM
- Price change queries
- Address any quality issues with supplier
180 days stock investigations
Educational Requirements:
– Diploma/ Degree in Procurement and Supply chain Management
Experience Requirements:
- 5+ year’s Purchasing Experience and Syspro
- Full understanding of electronic components
- Excellent computer skills (Excel, Word,)
- Critical thinking and negotiation skills
- Strong communication skills
- Supply chain management
- Negotiations skills
Desired Skills:
- Buyer
- Negotiation
- supply chain
- electronics buyer
- purchasing
- syspro
- procurement
- Purchasing Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Purchasing & Procurement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid