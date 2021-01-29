Buyer

Our client, a large manufacturing company in the electronics industry seeks a dynamic Buyer to join their team based in Westmead. The successful incumbent will be accountable to the Commercial Director. The role requires a candidate who has a degree/diploma in Procurement/Supply Chain Management.

Job Description :

Research, select and purchase quality products and materials.

Build relationships with suppliers and negotiate with them for the best pricing.

Update inventory and ensure that stock levels are kept at appropriate levels.

Assess quality of stock received and escalate any discrepancies to suppliers and management.

Analyse market trends and apply this knowledge to make insightful buying decisions.

Sourcing of material and costings for quotation purposes timeously

Place orders for ad hoc requirements as and when required

Creating item codes /Suppliers cross reference

Item coding new BOM’s

Placing of Reqs / Purchase orders

Weekly MRP (Specific and Top up)

Provide Sales with costed BOM’s as and when requested

Expediting open orders in line with need dates

Inform all relevant parties if delivery dates impact on production schedule

Supplier non conformance

Assist in evaluation and prevention of excess and obsolete stock

Manage suppliers on time in full

Freight allocation for foreign shipments (Landed costs)

Supplier Applications and vendor approvals

Monthly Reports for the Buying department

Production queries related to all BOM

Price change queries

Address any quality issues with supplier

180 days stock investigations

Educational Requirements:

– Diploma/ Degree in Procurement and Supply chain Management

Experience Requirements:

5+ year’s Purchasing Experience and Syspro

Full understanding of electronic components

Excellent computer skills (Excel, Word,)

Critical thinking and negotiation skills

Strong communication skills

Supply chain management

Negotiations skills

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

