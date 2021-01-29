Collections Analyst

Our client is currently looking for a strong Collections Analyst to join their East London team. Collections Analyst will be responsible for the collections performance of outstanding debts. One would be expected to show expertise in specialist systems such as SAS, SQL and Excel. Minimum Requirements:- Relevant B Degree Minimum 5 years’ experience in debt collection business environment Basic SQL skills for data extraction Proficient Microsoft Office Applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint). Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Relevant B Degree

5 Years experience in debt collection business environment

MS Office proficiency

Basic SQL skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Debt, Rent / Cash Collection

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position