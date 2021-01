Collections Specialist

Are you an Admitted Attorney with 10 to 15 year’s experience with a focus on Litigation/Debt Collections? My client in the property industry based in Stellebosch, is looking to employ and experienced Collections Specialist to join their team. A Law Degree, with a minimum of 10 years’ experience combined with excellent communication skills is essential for this opportunity.

Forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] .

About The Employer:

talentCRU

