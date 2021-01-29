Commercial Manager

Position Purpose:
- Key to the role is improving business intelligence based on sales data to provide accurate solutions and pricing to Sales.
- Liaison will extend to external suppliers to ensure flawless procurement enabling service delivery excellence and improve business efficiency.
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal
- Cross Functional stakeholders engaged in improving win rate and business efficiency.
External
- Suppliers and various System/Platform providers (SAP, Qlikview, LMX etc).
- Customer engagement as needed.
Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:
- MBA or similar post-graduate qualification
- Project Management qualification
Minimum Experience
- In depth experience in leading major programs, business development or management consulting, with solid general management experience.
- Proven responsibility for P & L management, financial performance, and developing long-term strategic growth for the company
- Internal price making based on supplier cost analysis.
Other Requirements
- Willing to work overtime if required
- Must have own transport
- Valid passport
Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
QUOTE TO ORDER
Tasks
- Ensure customer requirement from Sales is matched with supplier quotation from CRM.
- Ensure efficient, accurate pricing support to Sales team, to drive turnaround of bid and quotation timelines
- Release pricing back to Sales for 66% (firm qualified) opportunities, whilst reducing 33% (firm unqualified) flow through
- Perform continual data analysis of customer, country and product margin from Sales data
KPI’s
- Right first time ordering from suppliers
- Agile, quick to market from quote to order
- Work with Sales to improve 66% conversion rate
- Monthly forums to improve business intelligence
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Time between Signed SOS & project start
- Critical pricing list and Sales escalations
- Improvement of win ratio
- Sales feedback at pricing forums
ORDER TO BILLING
Tasks
- Improve supplier selection based on supplier scorecard review and cross functional input
- Release pricing back to Sales for firm qualified opportunities and orders
- Review and sign supplier PO requests
KPI’s
- Utilize supplier score card information to improve vendor selection
- Consistent, sustainable growth in revenue and margin
- Minimize incorrect procurement
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Supplier scorecard reviews
- Business targets
CONTRACT MANAGEMENT
Tasks
- Work with Sales teams to achieve BU revenue and margin target
- Maintain a comprehensive awareness of industry trends, standards, and competition
KPI’s
- Review forecast vs actuals of Top24
- Identify business opportunities
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Business Unit performance
BID MANAGEMENT
Tasks
- Lead Big Bid process and ensure financial, commercial and legal risks are mitigated
- Program manage large customer wins by gathering key sales data to create program P&L
KPI’s
- Assist Big Deal team to respond timeously to large bids
- Create program P&Ls
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Big Deal closure
- Program P&L
SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT
Tasks
- Design solutions, formulate response to RFx’s and present solutions to sales for customers.
- Demonstrate knowledge of products and services to align appropriate solutions based on client need
- Liaise with technical resources and oversee the solution design
- Work with the product owners to lead the technical definition of the product roadmap
KPI’s
- Clear, actionable proposals to sales team for customer distribution
- Meaningful product documentation based on customer requirement
- The company solutions aligned with the customer’s technical requirements
- Accuracy of technical specifications
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Solution conversion rates
Competency requirements for the position
KNOWLEDGE
- Knowledge of global telecommunications industry
- Intermediate knowledge of financial management principles
- Business and commercial knowledge including detailed understanding of P&L management
- Stakeholder relationship management
SKILLS
- Capable of engagement at senior levels and being an advisor to senior and executive management
- Exceptional negotiation, presentation and communication skills
- Exceptional skill in managing cross functional departments
- Project management and operational skills
- Financial Management
- Advanced Excel
BEHAVIORAL
- Stakeholder responsiveness
- Creative, innovative and a strategic thinker
- Excellent leadership and management skills
- Collaborative skills
- Analytical
- Judgement
- Attention to detail
- Decisive
- Result driven
- Stress tolerance
Key Performance Areas:
- Quote to Order 20%
- Order to Billing 20%
- Contract Management 25%
- Bid Management 15%
- Solutions Management 20%