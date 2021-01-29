Commercial Manager

Jan 29, 2021

Position Purpose:

  • Key to the role is improving business intelligence based on sales data to provide accurate solutions and pricing to Sales.
  • Liaison will extend to external suppliers to ensure flawless procurement enabling service delivery excellence and improve business efficiency.

Key stakeholder Relationship:

Internal

  • Cross Functional stakeholders engaged in improving win rate and business efficiency.

External

  • Suppliers and various System/Platform providers (SAP, Qlikview, LMX etc).
  • Customer engagement as needed.

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum Qualification:

  • MBA or similar post-graduate qualification
  • Project Management qualification

Minimum Experience

  • In depth experience in leading major programs, business development or management consulting, with solid general management experience.
  • Proven responsibility for P & L management, financial performance, and developing long-term strategic growth for the company
  • Internal price making based on supplier cost analysis.

Other Requirements

  • Willing to work overtime if required
  • Must have own transport
  • Valid passport

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:

QUOTE TO ORDER

Tasks

  • Ensure customer requirement from Sales is matched with supplier quotation from CRM.
  • Ensure efficient, accurate pricing support to Sales team, to drive turnaround of bid and quotation timelines
  • Release pricing back to Sales for 66% (firm qualified) opportunities, whilst reducing 33% (firm unqualified) flow through
  • Perform continual data analysis of customer, country and product margin from Sales data

KPI’s

  • Right first time ordering from suppliers
  • Agile, quick to market from quote to order
  • Work with Sales to improve 66% conversion rate
  • Monthly forums to improve business intelligence

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Time between Signed SOS & project start
  • Critical pricing list and Sales escalations
  • Improvement of win ratio
  • Sales feedback at pricing forums

ORDER TO BILLING

Tasks

  • Improve supplier selection based on supplier scorecard review and cross functional input
  • Release pricing back to Sales for firm qualified opportunities and orders
  • Review and sign supplier PO requests

KPI’s

  • Utilize supplier score card information to improve vendor selection
  • Consistent, sustainable growth in revenue and margin
  • Minimize incorrect procurement

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Supplier scorecard reviews
  • Business targets

CONTRACT MANAGEMENT

Tasks

  • Work with Sales teams to achieve BU revenue and margin target
  • Maintain a comprehensive awareness of industry trends, standards, and competition

KPI’s

  • Review forecast vs actuals of Top24
  • Identify business opportunities

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Business Unit performance

BID MANAGEMENT

Tasks

  • Lead Big Bid process and ensure financial, commercial and legal risks are mitigated
  • Program manage large customer wins by gathering key sales data to create program P&L

KPI’s

  • Assist Big Deal team to respond timeously to large bids
  • Create program P&Ls

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Big Deal closure
  • Program P&L

SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT

Tasks

  • Design solutions, formulate response to RFx’s and present solutions to sales for customers.
  • Demonstrate knowledge of products and services to align appropriate solutions based on client need
  • Liaise with technical resources and oversee the solution design
  • Work with the product owners to lead the technical definition of the product roadmap

KPI’s

  • Clear, actionable proposals to sales team for customer distribution
  • Meaningful product documentation based on customer requirement
  • The company solutions aligned with the customer’s technical requirements
  • Accuracy of technical specifications

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Solution conversion rates

Competency requirements for the position

KNOWLEDGE

  • Knowledge of global telecommunications industry
  • Intermediate knowledge of financial management principles
  • Business and commercial knowledge including detailed understanding of P&L management
  • Stakeholder relationship management

SKILLS

  • Capable of engagement at senior levels and being an advisor to senior and executive management
  • Exceptional negotiation, presentation and communication skills
  • Exceptional skill in managing cross functional departments
  • Project management and operational skills
  • Financial Management
  • Advanced Excel

BEHAVIORAL

  • Stakeholder responsiveness
  • Creative, innovative and a strategic thinker
  • Excellent leadership and management skills
  • Collaborative skills
  • Analytical
  • Judgement
  • Attention to detail
  • Decisive
  • Result driven
  • Stress tolerance

Key Performance Areas:

  • Quote to Order 20%
  • Order to Billing 20%
  • Contract Management 25%
  • Bid Management 15%
  • Solutions Management 20%

Learn more/Apply for this position