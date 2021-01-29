Cost Accountant (Plant)

My client in the manufacturing sector is looking for a Cost Accountant with SQL to join their multinational organization. They are looking for top talent and someone with a strong personality. Based in Howick!

Education:

BCom Cost and Management Accountancy/Diploma in Costing

Studying towards your CIMA qualification

Requirements:

2-4 years cost experience within the manufacturing industry

Strong Excel experience

SQL exposure and experience would be beneficial

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Planning and collecting data to determine costs of business activity such as raw material purchasing, inventory and labour.

Analysing changes in production design, raw material, manufacturing methods or services provided to determine effects on costs.

Act as a sparring partner to production managers to challenge cost savings.

Maintaining cost accounting systems.

Providing management with reports specifying and comparing factors affecting process and profitability of products and services.

Making estimates of new and proposed product costs.

Validate the correct processing of transactions in the ERP system (production/stock).

Support month end process by reporting on price variance’s

Maintain Item Master data.

SQL Queries – Extracting data.

Design Inventory Report.

Ensure that reports produced for other Departments correspond with the financials.

Majority of reports designed in Excel.

