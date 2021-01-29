Cost Accountant (Plant)

Brief Description:
My client in the manufacturing sector is looking for a Cost Accountant with SQL to join their multinational organization. They are looking for top talent and someone with a strong personality. Based in Howick!
Education:
- BCom Cost and Management Accountancy/Diploma in Costing
- Studying towards your CIMA qualification
Requirements:
- 2-4 years cost experience within the manufacturing industry
- Strong Excel experience
- SQL exposure and experience would be beneficial
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Planning and collecting data to determine costs of business activity such as raw material purchasing, inventory and labour.
- Analysing changes in production design, raw material, manufacturing methods or services provided to determine effects on costs.
- Act as a sparring partner to production managers to challenge cost savings.
- Maintaining cost accounting systems.
- Providing management with reports specifying and comparing factors affecting process and profitability of products and services.
- Making estimates of new and proposed product costs.
- Validate the correct processing of transactions in the ERP system (production/stock).
- Support month end process by reporting on price variance’s
- Maintain Item Master data.
- SQL Queries – Extracting data.
- Design Inventory Report.
- Ensure that reports produced for other Departments correspond with the financials.
- Majority of reports designed in Excel.
Danielle Snyman
Consultant
Green Marble Recruitment