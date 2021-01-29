Cost Accountant (Plant)

Brief Description:

My client in the manufacturing sector is looking for a Cost Accountant with SQL to join their multinational organization. They are looking for top talent and someone with a strong personality. Based in Howick!

Education:

  • BCom Cost and Management Accountancy/Diploma in Costing
  • Studying towards your CIMA qualification

Requirements:

  • 2-4 years cost experience within the manufacturing industry
  • Strong Excel experience
  • SQL exposure and experience would be beneficial

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Planning and collecting data to determine costs of business activity such as raw material purchasing, inventory and labour.
  • Analysing changes in production design, raw material, manufacturing methods or services provided to determine effects on costs.
  • Act as a sparring partner to production managers to challenge cost savings.
  • Maintaining cost accounting systems.
  • Providing management with reports specifying and comparing factors affecting process and profitability of products and services.
  • Making estimates of new and proposed product costs.
  • Validate the correct processing of transactions in the ERP system (production/stock).
  • Support month end process by reporting on price variance’s
  • Maintain Item Master data.
  • SQL Queries – Extracting data.
  • Design Inventory Report.
  • Ensure that reports produced for other Departments correspond with the financials.
  • Majority of reports designed in Excel.

