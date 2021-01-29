Customer Service Coordinator at Merensky Timber

Merensky Timber situated in Midvaal, has a vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced: Customer Service Coordinator.
The ideal candidate needs to comply with the following job requirements:
Desired Skills:
- MS Office Suite
- Ax Dynamics
- Understanding customer service
- Ability to adapt priorities
- Advanced Computer Skills
- Analytical And Problem Solving
- Excellent communication skills
- Customer Orientated
- Interpersonal Skills
- Personal selling techniques
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to work in a team
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Client / Customer Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric