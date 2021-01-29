Customer Service Coordinator at Merensky Timber

Jan 29, 2021

Merensky Timber situated in Midvaal, has a vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced: Customer Service Coordinator.

The ideal candidate needs to comply with the following job requirements:

Desired Skills:

  • MS Office Suite
  • Ax Dynamics
  • Understanding customer service
  • Ability to adapt priorities
  • Advanced Computer Skills
  • Analytical And Problem Solving
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Customer Orientated
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Personal selling techniques
  • Ability to work independently
  • Ability to work in a team

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position