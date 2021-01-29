Customer Service Coordinator at Merensky Timber

Merensky Timber situated in Midvaal, has a vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced: Customer Service Coordinator.

The ideal candidate needs to comply with the following job requirements:

Desired Skills:

MS Office Suite

Ax Dynamics

Understanding customer service

Ability to adapt priorities

Advanced Computer Skills

Analytical And Problem Solving

Excellent communication skills

Customer Orientated

Interpersonal Skills

Personal selling techniques

Ability to work independently

Ability to work in a team

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

