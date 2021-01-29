Data Architect – cloud

Jan 29, 2021

  • Matric / Grade 12 essential
  • Degree in Information Systems / BSc Computer Science / BSc Electrical engineering (or similartertiary qualifications)
  • 5+ years in data warehousing and ETL integration
  • 5+ years experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, systemanalysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support(SDLC).
  • 2 – 3 years leading an architectural development process and collaborate with applicationdevelopment teams, architects, and other members of the software development team.
  • AWS

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

