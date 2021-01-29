Data Engineer (Python) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Specialist IT Service Provider in Durbanville seeks the technical expertise of a highly meticulous, analytical & solutions-driven Data Engineer (Python) to work across multiple teams, delivering business insights while improving and promoting exceptional data quality and use. You must possess a Degree in Statistics/Economics/Computer Science or other related field, have 2-4 years’ work experience with SSIS/SSAS or ADF/AAS and be skilled with Cognos, Power BI, Tableau, Qlik, ETL, SQL, OLAP, Data Marts, Star Scheme, lambda/kappa, be able to gather requirements and formulate business metrics for reporting and have experience with development methodologies – Agile, Kanban or [URL Removed] aggregate, and analyse data from multiple internal and external sources to drive insights into business performance. Produce actionable reports that show key performance indicators, identify areas of improvement into current operations and display root cause analysis of problems. Enhance data collection procedures to include information that is relevant for building analytic systems. Communicate complex findings and insights to stakeholders and provide business strategy recommendations to optimize business performance. Provide reporting solutions and respond to ad-hoc report requests as needed. Educate and/or train business partners on operational use of reporting solutions. Assist with segmenting, profiling, matching, de-duplication, and standardization of master data. REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications – A Degree in a quantitative field, i.e. Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or another related field. Experience/Skills – 2-4 Years’ work experience with SSIS/SSAS or ADF/AAS.

Working experience with reporting tools like Cognos, Power BI, Tableau, Qlik etc.

Intermediate to advanced SQL, optimization, developing ETL strategies.

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of database and data warehousing principles (e.g. OLAP, Data Marts, Star Schema, lambda/kappa architectures).

Gathering requirements and formulating business metrics for reporting.

Experience with agile or other development methodologies – Agile, Kanban or Scrum.

Able to conduct business systems analysis and prepare business requirement specifications concerning data-related business processes. Advantageous – Scripting languages, e.g. Python

Knowledge of event-based systems: e.g. Kafka, RabbitMQ etc.

Work experience with stream data pipeline frameworks or solutions, e.g. Apache Flink, Beam, Dataflow, Databricks etc.

Cloud data platforms.

Experience within the Automotive and/or manufacturing industry. ATTRIBUTES: Self-starter with the ability to successfully plan, organise, and execute assigned initiatives with minimal guidance and direction.

Strong listening, problem-solving, and analytical skills.

Ability to articulate complex concepts, features, and benefits of analyses to any audience

Willing to take initiative.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Exhibits close attention to detail and is a champion for accuracy.

High level of Integrity.

Proven ability to meet deadlines, ability to multi-task effectively.

Proactive, results-oriented, and can-do attitude extremely desirable.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.