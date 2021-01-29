Data Scientist

Business Data Analyst with 2-6 years’ experience in Data and Business Analytics.

Suitable person needs to have excellent business acumen with the ability to understand the practical implementation of proposed workings in the day to day operations of the business. Ability to work with the operational team to understand and improve business processes and general running of the business.

Sector – Motor vehicle sales industry

Location – Kempton Park

Requirements :

Bachelor’s degree in mathematics, statistics, business, computer science or similar degree

2-6 years’ experience in Data and Business Analytics

Experience in the motor vehicle sales industry an advantage

2-4+ years of SQL, Python, or R Programming

Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc.), databases (SQL etc.), programming (XML, Phython or ETL frameworks)

Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analyzing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc.)

Strong analytical skillswith the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Proven skills at developing predictive pricing algorithms with examples of work done

Experience in using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics ( GLM / regression )

Data analysis, mining, and reporting

Mine data visualize trends

Building reports, analyzing results, and communicating findings

Understanding of data structure/integration and relational database structures

Understanding of accounting concepts and reporting skills

Writing SQL code, extracting data and generating queries/reports

Develop strategies for effective data analysis and reporting

Select, configure and implement analytics solutions

Define metrics and identify relevant data sources

Extract reports from multiple sources

Act as a mentor to other members on staff.

Responsibilities :

Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems

Technical expertiseregarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques

The Data Analyst must be able to apply knowledge and experience to complex problems and develop recommendations. The Data Analyst makes decisions within broad parameters, and acts as an informal resource for others with less experience. The Data Analyst works with team members to provide operational support, documentation, and knowledge sharing of best practices.

Please note: Only candidates being considered will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Data Scientist

Learn more/Apply for this position