Deal Maker at Ntice Search

My Client, a leading engineering company is seeking a Roads and Transportation Lead who will direct, administer, and coordinate the activities of the division in accordance with policies, goals and objectives established by the BoardRequirements Education, Language & Qualifications

BEng, BTech or BSc Civil Engineering

Masters or Honours degree will be an advantage

Professional Registration with ECSA as Engineer/Technologist

Pr. CPCM at SACPCMP will be an advantage

NQF Level 5 and 7 LIC will be an added advantage

Essential knowledge, Skills & Experience.

SANRAL and Provincial Government roads experience.

Project execution management and leadership skills

Excellent Management skills.

Business and financial acumen

Acknowledged and proven specialist knowledge of applicable local and international standards and

statutory and regulatory requirements.

A specialist technical background with a minimum of 15 years engineering experience which includes a minimum of 10 years post registration experience.

A specialist technical background with a minimum of at least 15 years engineering experience of which 10 years must be operational management experience

Ability to build strong internal and external relationships

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Formulate and implement strategy

Formulate workable and realistic strategic plans which address the current and future requirements of the division and in line with company strategy.

Drive implementation as agreed with the COO

Adjust plans to meet business needs, achieving objectives as agreed with the COO.

Plan new initiatives in response to internal and external dynamics in collaboration with relevant Heads of Department and Project Managers.

Drive appropriate alliances with external parties to enhance delivery options and efficiencies.

Achieve business growth

Use market intelligence gathered from various sources to identify viable business opportunities which enhance the division’s and businesses’ growth.

Direct and participate in growth activities, including investigations, evaluations, and negotiations, in accordance with objectives and plans communicated by the COO.

Drive innovation within the division to create new income streams and improve efficiency levels.

Achieve stipulated profitability targets through new as well as existing projects.

Monitor compliance with company branding in all marketing and sales activities conducted within the division.

Authorise proposals for new projects within the division, according to delegation of authority, checking that costs have been adequately covered and profitability is achieved.

Manage operational governance

Monitor compliance with company Quality processes and procedures, following up on issues identified with the relevant stakeholders.

Implement appropriate risk assessments, policies, procedures, and applicable standards for the business unit.

Implement effective compliance frameworks and procedures.

Take accountability in the execution of the compliance function by placing a high priority on achieving ethical business standards.

Ensure that all activities and operations are performed in compliance with regulations and laws governing business operations.

Apply principles of good governance to the operation of the division.

Manage operational performance

Direct the development and implementation of procedures and controls, to promote information flow in the division.

Ensure that relevant operational policies are implemented throughout the division.

Review reports and statistics, identifying and dealing with problem areas in order to achieve targets.

Appraise and evaluate results for the division regularly and report these results to the COO.

Implement service level agreements to ensure customer satisfaction.

Monitor adherence to procedures and guidelines taking appropriate corrective action.

Implement an execution strategy for projects in new countries, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders and achieve buy in to planned approach.

Work with Heads of Department and Project managers to implement changes and to provide an integrated service.

Drive project implementation of key projects, evaluating progress in terms of set objectives.

Continuous improvement

Identify areas of improvement to meet business needs of the division.

Formulate processes and technological improvement solutions to enhance efficiencies

Manage project implementation and evaluating progress in terms of set objectives.

Achieve alignment with local and global best practice approaches in process improvement implementation as appropriate.

Capacity Planning

Plan skills and logistics required to meet project demands so that projects are adequately resourced, in collaboration with the relevant Heads of Department, Project Managers and other Divisional Executives.

Adjust project resources, as needed, in response to project changes, minimising negative overall impact on the division.

Annually prepare budget implementation plan for the division within stipula

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market related

Learn more/Apply for this position