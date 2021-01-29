Deal Maker at Ntice Search

My Client, a leading engineering company is seeking a Roads and Transportation Lead who will direct, administer, and coordinate the activities of the division in accordance with policies, goals and objectives established by the BoardRequirements Education, Language & Qualifications
- BEng, BTech or BSc Civil Engineering
- Masters or Honours degree will be an advantage
- Professional Registration with ECSA as Engineer/Technologist
- Pr. CPCM at SACPCMP will be an advantage
- NQF Level 5 and 7 LIC will be an added advantage
Essential knowledge, Skills & Experience.
- SANRAL and Provincial Government roads experience.
- Project execution management and leadership skills
- Excellent Management skills.
- Business and financial acumen
- Acknowledged and proven specialist knowledge of applicable local and international standards and
- statutory and regulatory requirements.
- A specialist technical background with a minimum of 15 years engineering experience which includes a minimum of 10 years post registration experience.
- A specialist technical background with a minimum of at least 15 years engineering experience of which 10 years must be operational management experience
- Ability to build strong internal and external relationships
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Formulate and implement strategy
- Formulate workable and realistic strategic plans which address the current and future requirements of the division and in line with company strategy.
- Drive implementation as agreed with the COO
- Adjust plans to meet business needs, achieving objectives as agreed with the COO.
- Plan new initiatives in response to internal and external dynamics in collaboration with relevant Heads of Department and Project Managers.
- Drive appropriate alliances with external parties to enhance delivery options and efficiencies.
Achieve business growth
- Use market intelligence gathered from various sources to identify viable business opportunities which enhance the division’s and businesses’ growth.
- Direct and participate in growth activities, including investigations, evaluations, and negotiations, in accordance with objectives and plans communicated by the COO.
- Drive innovation within the division to create new income streams and improve efficiency levels.
- Achieve stipulated profitability targets through new as well as existing projects.
- Monitor compliance with company branding in all marketing and sales activities conducted within the division.
- Authorise proposals for new projects within the division, according to delegation of authority, checking that costs have been adequately covered and profitability is achieved.
Manage operational governance
- Monitor compliance with company Quality processes and procedures, following up on issues identified with the relevant stakeholders.
- Implement appropriate risk assessments, policies, procedures, and applicable standards for the business unit.
- Implement effective compliance frameworks and procedures.
- Take accountability in the execution of the compliance function by placing a high priority on achieving ethical business standards.
- Ensure that all activities and operations are performed in compliance with regulations and laws governing business operations.
- Apply principles of good governance to the operation of the division.
Manage operational performance
- Direct the development and implementation of procedures and controls, to promote information flow in the division.
- Ensure that relevant operational policies are implemented throughout the division.
- Review reports and statistics, identifying and dealing with problem areas in order to achieve targets.
- Appraise and evaluate results for the division regularly and report these results to the COO.
- Implement service level agreements to ensure customer satisfaction.
- Monitor adherence to procedures and guidelines taking appropriate corrective action.
- Implement an execution strategy for projects in new countries, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders and achieve buy in to planned approach.
- Work with Heads of Department and Project managers to implement changes and to provide an integrated service.
- Drive project implementation of key projects, evaluating progress in terms of set objectives.
Continuous improvement
- Identify areas of improvement to meet business needs of the division.
- Formulate processes and technological improvement solutions to enhance efficiencies
- Manage project implementation and evaluating progress in terms of set objectives.
- Achieve alignment with local and global best practice approaches in process improvement implementation as appropriate.
Capacity Planning
- Plan skills and logistics required to meet project demands so that projects are adequately resourced, in collaboration with the relevant Heads of Department, Project Managers and other Divisional Executives.
- Adjust project resources, as needed, in response to project changes, minimising negative overall impact on the division.
- Annually prepare budget implementation plan for the division within stipula
