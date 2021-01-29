Direct Sales at Global Direct

Job title: Direct Sales Agents

Company: Global Direct

Direct sales and Customer Services Representative Needed ASAP.

We need positive, energetic and presentable candidates with a strong personality. This is a face-to-face position

Requirements:

Must resides in or around Durban

Good communication skills

Goal orientated

Self-motivated

Grade 12/NQF Level4 (Matric)

With or without formal sales experience

What we offer:

WEEKLY payments based on the best COMMISSION structure in the market..!

Uncapped earning potential

Personal development

If you believe you are the best candidates for this position kindly email your updated resume/ contact us as follows:

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Landline:[Phone Number Removed];

WhattsApp: [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position