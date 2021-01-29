Direct Sales at Global Direct

Jan 29, 2021

Job title: Direct Sales Agents
Company: Global Direct

Direct sales and Customer Services Representative Needed ASAP.
We need positive, energetic and presentable candidates with a strong personality. This is a face-to-face position

Requirements:
Must resides in or around Durban
Good communication skills
Goal orientated
Self-motivated
Grade 12/NQF Level4 (Matric)
With or without formal sales experience

What we offer:

  • WEEKLY payments based on the best COMMISSION structure in the market..!
  • Uncapped earning potential
  • Personal development

If you believe you are the best candidates for this position kindly email your updated resume/ contact us as follows:
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Landline:[Phone Number Removed];
WhattsApp: [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

