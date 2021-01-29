Direct Sales at Global Direct

Job title: Direct Sales Agents
Company: Global Direct
Direct sales and Customer Services Representative Needed ASAP.
We need positive, energetic and presentable candidates with a strong personality. This is a face-to-face position
Requirements:
Must resides in or around Durban
Good communication skills
Goal orientated
Self-motivated
Grade 12/NQF Level4 (Matric)
With or without formal sales experience
What we offer:
- WEEKLY payments based on the best COMMISSION structure in the market..!
- Uncapped earning potential
- Personal development
If you believe you are the best candidates for this position kindly email your updated resume/ contact us as follows:
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Landline:[Phone Number Removed];
WhattsApp: [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Good communication skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric