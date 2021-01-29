External Sales Reps at Gro-direct Rustenburg

We are seeking individuals who are target driven and self-motivated in achieving their goals. We are a youthful and energetic team. We are seeking candidates to join our Gro Direct Rustenburg Team. If this is, you then we would love for you to join the team!!
Requirements :
- Good communication skills
- Professional
- Self Confidence
- Willing to learn and grow
- Highly motivated and target driven
- Matric
Are you the one??
Are you tired of your potential being wasted?? Well then you should send us a copy of your cv on [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Customer Skills
About The Employer:
