External Sales Reps at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Jan 29, 2021

We are seeking individuals who are target driven and self-motivated in achieving their goals. We are a youthful and energetic team. We are seeking candidates to join our Gro Direct Rustenburg Team. If this is, you then we would love for you to join the team!!
Requirements :

  • Good communication skills
  • Professional
  • Self Confidence
  • Willing to learn and grow
  • Highly motivated and target driven
  • Matric

Are you the one??
Are you tired of your potential being wasted?? Well then you should send us a copy of your cv on [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Skills

About The Employer:

