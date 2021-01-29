External Sales Reps at Gro-direct Rustenburg

We are seeking individuals who are target driven and self-motivated in achieving their goals. We are a youthful and energetic team. We are seeking candidates to join our Gro Direct Rustenburg Team. If this is, you then we would love for you to join the team!!

Requirements :

Good communication skills

Professional

Self Confidence

Willing to learn and grow

Highly motivated and target driven

Matric

Are you the one??

Are you tired of your potential being wasted?? Well then you should send us a copy of your cv on [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Customer Skills

About The Employer:

