Finance – General Manager

A leader in the consumer finance industry is seeking qualified candidates who has at least 5 years senior management experience in consumer finance or unsecured lending with the ability to produce results in a high pressure working environment and is looking for an opportunity where their ideas and inputs are valued and rewarded.
Responsibilities:
- Business development – identify and drive new market opportunities, develop new strategies to grow revenue and profits in the business
- Resolving queries with internal and external stakeholders
- On-board new consumer finance merchants (corporate clients)
- Assist with expansion of business units into other African countries
- Continuously analyse and improve the company’s consumer lending policies as well as identifying and minimising risk
- Assessment of new credit applications as well as the re-assessment of declined applications.
- Credit and Risk management (Regulatory & Compliance)
- Weekly and Monthly divisional reporting
- Management of existing product distributors
- Overall management of the internal customer service agents
- Corporate client meetings with the Managing Director
- Interviewing
Requirements:
- At least 5 years’ experience in a senior management role
- Be familiar with end-to-end process management
- Bcom finance or any other relevant degree
- Innovative and ambitious with a can-do attitude
- Proven experience in a business development & office management role
- Have a natural ability to identify the associated risks when assessing new business opportunities
- Expert level in excel reporting and analysing data
- Good presentation skills
- Be well organised
- Good communication and relationship building skills
- Good knowledge of the National Credit Act (NCA) and its application to unsecured lending
- Familiar with recruitment and the interview process (training will be provided)
- Good understanding of the consumer credit or unsecured lending industry. Previous experience in dealing with loan management systems would be advantageous.
- Good knowledge of consumer lending policies and practises in some African countries (advantageous)
- Possess great leadership skills
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension and Medical Aid