Finance – General Manager

A leader in the consumer finance industry is seeking qualified candidates who has at least 5 years senior management experience in consumer finance or unsecured lending with the ability to produce results in a high pressure working environment and is looking for an opportunity where their ideas and inputs are valued and rewarded.

Responsibilities:

Business development – identify and drive new market opportunities, develop new strategies to grow revenue and profits in the business

Resolving queries with internal and external stakeholders

On-board new consumer finance merchants (corporate clients)

Assist with expansion of business units into other African countries

Continuously analyse and improve the company’s consumer lending policies as well as identifying and minimising risk

Assessment of new credit applications as well as the re-assessment of declined applications.

Credit and Risk management (Regulatory & Compliance)

Weekly and Monthly divisional reporting

Management of existing product distributors

Overall management of the internal customer service agents

Corporate client meetings with the Managing Director

Interviewing

Requirements:

At least 5 years’ experience in a senior management role

Be familiar with end-to-end process management

Bcom finance or any other relevant degree

Innovative and ambitious with a can-do attitude

Proven experience in a business development & office management role

Have a natural ability to identify the associated risks when assessing new business opportunities

Expert level in excel reporting and analysing data

Good presentation skills

Be well organised

Good communication and relationship building skills

Good knowledge of the National Credit Act (NCA) and its application to unsecured lending

Familiar with recruitment and the interview process (training will be provided)

Good understanding of the consumer credit or unsecured lending industry. Previous experience in dealing with loan management systems would be advantageous.

Good knowledge of consumer lending policies and practises in some African countries (advantageous)

Possess great leadership skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension and Medical Aid

