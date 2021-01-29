Finance – General Manager

Jan 29, 2021

A leader in the consumer finance industry is seeking qualified candidates who has at least 5 years senior management experience in consumer finance or unsecured lending with the ability to produce results in a high pressure working environment and is looking for an opportunity where their ideas and inputs are valued and rewarded.

Responsibilities:

  • Business development – identify and drive new market opportunities, develop new strategies to grow revenue and profits in the business
  • Resolving queries with internal and external stakeholders
  • On-board new consumer finance merchants (corporate clients)
  • Assist with expansion of business units into other African countries
  • Continuously analyse and improve the company’s consumer lending policies as well as identifying and minimising risk
  • Assessment of new credit applications as well as the re-assessment of declined applications.
  • Credit and Risk management (Regulatory & Compliance)
  • Weekly and Monthly divisional reporting
  • Management of existing product distributors
  • Overall management of the internal customer service agents
  • Corporate client meetings with the Managing Director
  • Interviewing

Requirements:

  • At least 5 years’ experience in a senior management role
  • Be familiar with end-to-end process management
  • Bcom finance or any other relevant degree
  • Innovative and ambitious with a can-do attitude
  • Proven experience in a business development & office management role
  • Have a natural ability to identify the associated risks when assessing new business opportunities
  • Expert level in excel reporting and analysing data
  • Good presentation skills
  • Be well organised
  • Good communication and relationship building skills
  • Good knowledge of the National Credit Act (NCA) and its application to unsecured lending
  • Familiar with recruitment and the interview process (training will be provided)
  • Good understanding of the consumer credit or unsecured lending industry. Previous experience in dealing with loan management systems would be advantageous.
  • Good knowledge of consumer lending policies and practises in some African countries (advantageous)
  • Possess great leadership skills

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension and Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position