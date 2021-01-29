Financial Analysis Manager

Our client, a reputable name in the financial services industry seeks a dynamic Financial Analysis Manager to join their team, based in Durban. The successful incumbent must have a BCom degree or similar, with minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role.

Key Responsibilities:

Prepare recon financial investigations for staff and feedback to clients monthly according to their mandates

Manage performance of the Credit Control and Receipting departments daily (approximately 20 staff)

Maintain DReX Receipting Bank Recon.

Appropriately manage PDA relationships.

Appropriately respond to internal balance queries within 48 hours of receiving the request.

Manage client settlement campaigns within the provided mandate and time frame.

Prepare Client Reports monthly according to mandates provided.

Prepare Reports to CFO.

Send Extract of qualifying accounts to Contact Centre for outbound calls monthly.

Actively formulate and drive credit control strategy.

Draw valid conclusions and provide solutions to problems.

Requirements:

BCom Degree or similar

3+ years’ work experience

MS Office knowledge

Report writing

BCom Hons Accounting Degree (advantageous)

Completed articles (advantageous)

AGA(SA), SAIPA Accountant or similar Professional Accountant (advantageous)

Strong interpersonal skills.

Independent problem solver

Deadline orientated.

Attention to detail, thoroughness and accuracy

Examine existing processes and suggest improvements to CFO.

Ability to deal with employees, public and management in a professional and helpful manner.

Verbal communication skills.

High level of self-organization and control.

Proactively manages own time and others by planning and prioritizing (in terms of urgency) projects and activities.

Desired Skills:

finance

accounting

finance manager

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

South African Institute of Professional Accountant

Southern African Institute of Business Accountants

