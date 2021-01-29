Financial Analysis Manager

Jan 29, 2021

Our client, a reputable name in the financial services industry seeks a dynamic Financial Analysis Manager to join their team, based in Durban. The successful incumbent must have a BCom degree or similar, with minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Prepare recon financial investigations for staff and feedback to clients monthly according to their mandates
  • Manage performance of the Credit Control and Receipting departments daily (approximately 20 staff)
  • Maintain DReX Receipting Bank Recon.
  • Appropriately manage PDA relationships.
  • Appropriately respond to internal balance queries within 48 hours of receiving the request.
  • Manage client settlement campaigns within the provided mandate and time frame.
  • Prepare Client Reports monthly according to mandates provided.
  • Prepare Reports to CFO.
  • Send Extract of qualifying accounts to Contact Centre for outbound calls monthly.
  • Actively formulate and drive credit control strategy.
  • Draw valid conclusions and provide solutions to problems.

Requirements:

  • BCom Degree or similar
  • 3+ years’ work experience
  • MS Office knowledge
  • Report writing
  • BCom Hons Accounting Degree (advantageous)
  • Completed articles (advantageous)
  • AGA(SA), SAIPA Accountant or similar Professional Accountant (advantageous)
  • Strong interpersonal skills.
  • Independent problem solver
  • Deadline orientated.
  • Attention to detail, thoroughness and accuracy
  • Examine existing processes and suggest improvements to CFO.
  • Ability to deal with employees, public and management in a professional and helpful manner.
  • Verbal communication skills.
  • High level of self-organization and control.
  • Proactively manages own time and others by planning and prioritizing (in terms of urgency) projects and activities.

Desired Skills:

  • finance
  • accounting
  • finance manager

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
  • South African Institute of Professional Accountant
  • Southern African Institute of Business Accountants

