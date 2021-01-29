Our client, a reputable name in the financial services industry seeks a dynamic Financial Analysis Manager to join their team, based in Durban. The successful incumbent must have a BCom degree or similar, with minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role.
Key Responsibilities:
- Prepare recon financial investigations for staff and feedback to clients monthly according to their mandates
- Manage performance of the Credit Control and Receipting departments daily (approximately 20 staff)
- Maintain DReX Receipting Bank Recon.
- Appropriately manage PDA relationships.
- Appropriately respond to internal balance queries within 48 hours of receiving the request.
- Manage client settlement campaigns within the provided mandate and time frame.
- Prepare Client Reports monthly according to mandates provided.
- Prepare Reports to CFO.
- Send Extract of qualifying accounts to Contact Centre for outbound calls monthly.
- Actively formulate and drive credit control strategy.
- Draw valid conclusions and provide solutions to problems.
Requirements:
- BCom Degree or similar
- 3+ years’ work experience
- MS Office knowledge
- Report writing
- BCom Hons Accounting Degree (advantageous)
- Completed articles (advantageous)
- AGA(SA), SAIPA Accountant or similar Professional Accountant (advantageous)
- Strong interpersonal skills.
- Independent problem solver
- Deadline orientated.
- Attention to detail, thoroughness and accuracy
- Examine existing processes and suggest improvements to CFO.
- Ability to deal with employees, public and management in a professional and helpful manner.
- Verbal communication skills.
- High level of self-organization and control.
- Proactively manages own time and others by planning and prioritizing (in terms of urgency) projects and activities.
