FMCG/Retail Credit Control Manager (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A provider of cutting-edge Logistics Supply Chain solutions in Joburg urgently seeks your strong leadership ability to become their next FMCG/Retail Credit Control Manager. Your core role is being accountable for collections, credit application processing and co-ordination, query resolution, allocations, and reconciliations. You must have Matric/Grade 12, a relevant tertiary qualification will be a plus, more than 15 years’ relevant experience with 10 years FMCG / Chain Store experience and at least 5 years’ managing a team. FMCG experience on retail portals and query management mandatory. You are also required to have SAP skills and experience working with a book value upwards of R100 million. Please note this a 10-Month Contract with the possibility of going permanent.DUTIES:

Management of Credit Control team.

Expedite account queries and customer issues at senior management of retail stores.

Manage and report back to Product Owner/ Client Management including FD, Sales and Logistics.

Report into and liaise with Executive.

Account Analysis.

Process flow development.

Performance of account activities and management of senior and junior team members on: New account credit application management (i.e., attain, review for completeness, risk assessment and cover, authorization, and loading. Customer Masterfile, Credit limit and Pricing as well as Promotion price maintenance. Review and manage approval of order exceptions (i.e., pricing, limit). Communication with customer as required with regards to cash collection, overdue invoice, and query resolution. Communicate with Product Owner/Client for claim resolution, to provide customer feedback and manage overall account queries. Statement generation. Receipts review and capture. Remittance review and capture and matching. Manage customer specific claims (i.e., returns pricing etc.) against required process. Confirmation, authorization and loading. Rebates and other deduction review, authorization and capture. Allocations and reconciliations. Report generation such as Consolidated Recons, Movement report, Age Analysis, Open item report, Processed journal schedule etc. Communicate with Principals’ Finance Department as and when required. Submit agreed reports to Principal such as Expected receipts, Age Analysis, Unprocessed receipts, Journals processed.



REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12 essential.

Relevant tertiary qualification beneficial.

Mature with at least 15 years overall work experience.

Minimum of 5 years management of team and 10 years FMCG / Chain Store experience.

Experience using SAP.

Experience working with a book value upwards of R100 million.

