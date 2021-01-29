HR Executive

Responsible for providing strategic, and operational Human Resource Management services.

The role will be responsible and accountable for the vision and strategy driving the internal culture as well as best practices through the entire HR function.

The incumbent will be responsible for the mentoring and management of the Human Capital team according to the strategic direction set by the CEO and in alignment with Akacia ‘s overall business strategy.

Position

Desired Skills:

Payroll Industrial Relations

Job Profiling Recruitment

Performance Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is a Leader in the Insurance Industry

