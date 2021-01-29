HR Graduate

We are looking for an enthusiastic, driven, hardworking and willing Human Resources Graduate with an obvious interest in numbers, data and people.
The successful candidate will be based at Groot Drakenstein.
This Graduate will be assisting in capturing and submission of weekly wages, Training and Development, Industrial Relations, and day to day HR initiatives.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Accurate scheduling and capturing of weekly wages
- Ensure all employee files are up to date and accurate
- Assist with internal training
- Administration of COMPSOL
- Assist with data and training capturing on excel and sage
- Reporting on AWOL for wage employees.
- Keep the IR sheet updated
- Learn about IR and sit in in hearings
- Assist with recruitment procedures
- Assist with seasonal employee recruitment
- Assist with induction sessions and arrangement of medicals
- Ensure SAGE is up to date with training and IR capturing
- Keep training file up to date, inculding scanned documents
- Assist with data requested for BEE and other audits
- Keep minutes of production and management meetings
- Assist with planning of year end functions
- Administrate external training requirements
- Keep minutes of union meetings
- Ensure UI19’s to terminated employees are sent out/given timeously
- General administration and ad hoc duties
Our ideal candidate must have:
- Degree or Diploma in Industrial & Organizational Psychology/ Social Sciences/ Human Resources Management.
- Strong communication, numerical and interpersonal skills.
- Must have passion for people development.
- Professional work ethic and good communication skills
- Confidentiality of information exposed to
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Confidentiality
- Attention to detail
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree