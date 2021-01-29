HR Graduate

We are looking for an enthusiastic, driven, hardworking and willing Human Resources Graduate with an obvious interest in numbers, data and people.

The successful candidate will be based at Groot Drakenstein.

This Graduate will be assisting in capturing and submission of weekly wages, Training and Development, Industrial Relations, and day to day HR initiatives.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Accurate scheduling and capturing of weekly wages

Ensure all employee files are up to date and accurate

Assist with internal training

Administration of COMPSOL

Assist with data and training capturing on excel and sage

Reporting on AWOL for wage employees.

Keep the IR sheet updated

Learn about IR and sit in in hearings

Assist with recruitment procedures

Assist with seasonal employee recruitment

Assist with induction sessions and arrangement of medicals

Ensure SAGE is up to date with training and IR capturing

Keep training file up to date, inculding scanned documents

Assist with data requested for BEE and other audits

Keep minutes of production and management meetings

Assist with planning of year end functions

Administrate external training requirements

Keep minutes of union meetings

Ensure UI19’s to terminated employees are sent out/given timeously

General administration and ad hoc duties

Our ideal candidate must have:

Degree or Diploma in Industrial & Organizational Psychology/ Social Sciences/ Human Resources Management.

Strong communication, numerical and interpersonal skills.

Must have passion for people development.

Professional work ethic and good communication skills

Confidentiality of information exposed to

Desired Skills:

Communication

Confidentiality

Attention to detail

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

