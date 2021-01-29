Industrial Portfolio Property Manager

- The Portfolio Manager will be required to maximize the performance and value of the portfolio through strategic and operational planning.
- To meet these objectives the Portfolio Manager will be required to provide leadership, mentorship and guidance to the team, and ensure team members perform and are developed to the best of their abilities.
- Furthermore he/she needs to ensure that Clients receive a high standard of service delivery and that buildings are well maintained.
People Management
- Determine human resource requirements and manage staff
- Develop and implement strategic plans with objectives and direct the team accordingly
- Provide leadership and guidance to the team
- Set clear performance targets for the team
- Ensure performance management is done in a consistent way throughout the portfolio
KPI Management
- Benchmark of KPI’s against the market
- Draft and drive implementation of strategy for the Portfolio. Strategy to deal with initiatives to ensure KPI’s of the portfolio are met
- Manage Portfolio Net Income vs Budget
- Manage property leasing to minimize vacancies
- Monitor and manage capital expenditure against the budget
- Manage arrears
- Develop and implement tenant retention strategy for portfolio
Reporting
- Report on portfolio’s performance: monthly income statements, vacancy reports, arrears capital projects and interpretation of variances
- Produce high-level executive summary
- Ensure a high standard of reporting
Budget
- Manage and oversee budget process in line with portfolio strategy and growth objectives
Desired Skills:
- budgets
- Capex
- Financial management
- Industrial portfolio management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Well established Industrial property organisation based in Cape Town