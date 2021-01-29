Internal Audit Manager at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications is Thursday, the 11th February 2021.
The appointee should:
- Have relevant NQF 7 (Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma).
- Be a certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or Chartered Accountant (CA SA).
- Have at least 10 years’ relevant auditing experience, of which 5 years should have been in a management capacity in internal audit.
- Have experience in internal auditing in a large mining or manufacturing environment.
- Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.
Advantageous requirements:
- Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) would be advantageous.
- Certified as a Fraud Examiner will be advantageous.
Key responsibilities include:
- Develop innovative methodologies to enhance the internal audit capability.
- Research and development into new technologies, systems and processes to enhance the internal audit function.
- Training of team to enhance current capabilities.
- Receive and validate special investigation requests.
- Initiate and / or conduct special investigations.
- Document, analyse and interpret investigation findings.
- Compile special audit reports with supporting documentation.
- Initiate or effect corrective actions.
- Report to Exco and Board/Board sub-committees on outcomes of special investigations.
- Engage with business stakeholders to obtain key business commercial objectives.
- Evaluate business commercial objectives.
- Review team work to ensure that the IIA standards and professional practices frameworks are applied.
- Initiate and oversee internal audit activities.
- Manage and monitor internal audit deliverables.
- Conduct high level or critical internal audits.
- Submit well written internal audit findings and in agreement with relevant stakeholders.
- Review, validate, analyse and interpret internal audit results.
- Compile recommendations / presentation of alternative or appropriate corrective options and solutions.
- Generate and manage the issuing of internal audit reports.
- Review and analyse historical data and information to identify trends and deviations.
- Provide on-going feedback and recommendations to business stakeholders to facilitate decision-making.
- Review and implement audit approaches for SOX, Operational, IT and governance audits.
- Plan quarterly audits, resources and delivery of internal audit projects for segment.
- Implement and enforce the utilization of technology in Internal Audit.
- Proactively research, design and update internal audit systems and processes with industry and global developments.
- Identify enhancement alternatives to internal audit methodology and practices.
- Provide detailed guidance and input into forensic audits.
- Support investigations of and work closely with the Protection Services Department.
Desired Skills:
- Certified Internal Auditor (CIA)
- Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)
- Chartered Accountant CA (SA)
- Internal Auditing
- Fraud Examiner
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree