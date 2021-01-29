Internal Audit Manager at Sibanye Stillwater

Jan 29, 2021

The closing date for applications is Thursday, the 11th February 2021.

The appointee should:

  • Have relevant NQF 7 (Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma).
  • Be a certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or Chartered Accountant (CA SA).
  • Have at least 10 years’ relevant auditing experience, of which 5 years should have been in a management capacity in internal audit.
  • Have experience in internal auditing in a large mining or manufacturing environment.
  • Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

  • Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) would be advantageous.
  • Certified as a Fraud Examiner will be advantageous.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Develop innovative methodologies to enhance the internal audit capability.
  • Research and development into new technologies, systems and processes to enhance the internal audit function.
  • Training of team to enhance current capabilities.
  • Receive and validate special investigation requests.
  • Initiate and / or conduct special investigations.
  • Document, analyse and interpret investigation findings.
  • Compile special audit reports with supporting documentation.
  • Initiate or effect corrective actions.
  • Report to Exco and Board/Board sub-committees on outcomes of special investigations.
  • Engage with business stakeholders to obtain key business commercial objectives.
  • Evaluate business commercial objectives.
  • Review team work to ensure that the IIA standards and professional practices frameworks are applied.
  • Initiate and oversee internal audit activities.
  • Manage and monitor internal audit deliverables.
  • Conduct high level or critical internal audits.
  • Submit well written internal audit findings and in agreement with relevant stakeholders.
  • Review, validate, analyse and interpret internal audit results.
  • Compile recommendations / presentation of alternative or appropriate corrective options and solutions.
  • Generate and manage the issuing of internal audit reports.
  • Review and analyse historical data and information to identify trends and deviations.
  • Provide on-going feedback and recommendations to business stakeholders to facilitate decision-making.
  • Review and implement audit approaches for SOX, Operational, IT and governance audits.
  • Plan quarterly audits, resources and delivery of internal audit projects for segment.
  • Implement and enforce the utilization of technology in Internal Audit.
  • Proactively research, design and update internal audit systems and processes with industry and global developments.
  • Identify enhancement alternatives to internal audit methodology and practices.
  • Provide detailed guidance and input into forensic audits.
  • Support investigations of and work closely with the Protection Services Department.

