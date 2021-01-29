Internal Audit Manager at Sibanye Stillwater

The closing date for applications is Thursday, the 11th February 2021.

The appointee should:

Have relevant NQF 7 (Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma).

Be a certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or Chartered Accountant (CA SA).

Have at least 10 years’ relevant auditing experience, of which 5 years should have been in a management capacity in internal audit.

Have experience in internal auditing in a large mining or manufacturing environment.

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre.

Advantageous requirements:

Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) would be advantageous.

Certified as a Fraud Examiner will be advantageous.

Key responsibilities include:

Develop innovative methodologies to enhance the internal audit capability.

Research and development into new technologies, systems and processes to enhance the internal audit function.

Training of team to enhance current capabilities.

Receive and validate special investigation requests.

Initiate and / or conduct special investigations.

Document, analyse and interpret investigation findings.

Compile special audit reports with supporting documentation.

Initiate or effect corrective actions.

Report to Exco and Board/Board sub-committees on outcomes of special investigations.

Engage with business stakeholders to obtain key business commercial objectives.

Evaluate business commercial objectives.

Review team work to ensure that the IIA standards and professional practices frameworks are applied.

Initiate and oversee internal audit activities.

Manage and monitor internal audit deliverables.

Conduct high level or critical internal audits.

Submit well written internal audit findings and in agreement with relevant stakeholders.

Review, validate, analyse and interpret internal audit results.

Compile recommendations / presentation of alternative or appropriate corrective options and solutions.

Generate and manage the issuing of internal audit reports.

Review and analyse historical data and information to identify trends and deviations.

Provide on-going feedback and recommendations to business stakeholders to facilitate decision-making.

Review and implement audit approaches for SOX, Operational, IT and governance audits.

Plan quarterly audits, resources and delivery of internal audit projects for segment.

Implement and enforce the utilization of technology in Internal Audit.

Proactively research, design and update internal audit systems and processes with industry and global developments.

Identify enhancement alternatives to internal audit methodology and practices.

Provide detailed guidance and input into forensic audits.

Support investigations of and work closely with the Protection Services Department.

Desired Skills:

Certified Internal Auditor (CIA)

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

Chartered Accountant CA (SA)

Internal Auditing

Fraud Examiner

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position