Brief Description:
A well known retailer and distributor based in Cullinan is looking for a Afrikaans speaking individual to take on a Financial position as a Junior Financial Analyst. This position would require good Excel skills and previous finance experience. The successful candidate would be responsible for analysing the financial Statements, variance analysis and cost saving.
Education:
- Completed degree/diploma in Finance or Accounting
Requirements:
- Afrikaans speaking
- Strong Excel knowledge
- 0-1-year experience within Finance
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Overall duties will be as follow but not limited to:
- Analysing the budget
- Analysing Financial Statements
- Report writing
- Variance Analysis
- Cost saving suggestions
- Pricing of products
- Identify improvement areas
Danielle Snyman
Recruitment Specialist