Junior Financial Analyst

Brief Description:

A well known retailer and distributor based in Cullinan is looking for a Afrikaans speaking individual to take on a Financial position as a Junior Financial Analyst. This position would require good Excel skills and previous finance experience. The successful candidate would be responsible for analysing the financial Statements, variance analysis and cost saving.

Education:

Completed degree/diploma in Finance or Accounting

Requirements:

Afrikaans speaking

Strong Excel knowledge

0-1-year experience within Finance

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Overall duties will be as follow but not limited to:

Analysing the budget

Analysing Financial Statements

Report writing

Variance Analysis

Cost saving suggestions

Pricing of products

Identify improvement areas

Apply directly to the ad.

Danielle Snyman

Recruitment Specialist

