Junior Software Engineer (BSc Honours) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-growing FinTech company in Joburg is looking for a self-driven Junior Software Engineer to join its team. Your core role will entail assisting the development of the end-to-end technology platform of a business that has processed more than R2billion in financial transactions in the past 15 months. You will require a BSc. Honours Degree in Computer Science/Engineering (no diplomas will be considered) from an accredited university – preferably having finished in the Top 25% of your varsity class, between 2-4 years’ relevant work experience including Front & Back End development, C#, .Net (With React will prove beneficial), Java, HTML, Microsoft Visual Studio, Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio 2012 R2 & Agile methodologies. If you enjoy a culture where you can talk sport while coding, then this is the job for you!DUTIES: Critically analyse business requirements.

Navigate through existing software.

Manage complex architectural platforms.

Take ownership of your work base and release new versions of software using Agile methodologies on a rapid release basis. REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications – A BSc. Honours Degree in Computer Science/Engineering from an accredited university (no diplomas will be considered) – You need to preferably have finished in the top 25% of your University class.

Applicants with an Honours Degree will receive preference. Experience/Skills – 2-4 Years’ of relevant work experience including Front End and Back End development.

C# (expert).

.Net (With React a bonus).

Java.

HTML.

Microsoft Visual Studio.

Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio 2012 R2.

Agile software development methodologies. ATTRIBUTES: Fast-paced with regular release schedules.

Ability to work independently.

Structured thinker.

Execution and delivery are key critical elements.

Well balanced individual that enjoys a bit of sport every now and then.