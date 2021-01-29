Medical Officer (Doctor) P/Time/20-40 h/p/week FTC

A Medical Officer (Doctor) Part-Time 20 – 40 Hours Per Week (FTC) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof.

Main purpose of the job

To abstract online data information from medical records into a REDCAP database

Location

Remote working

Key performance areas

Abstract data from scanned medical records

Input data onto REDCAP database

Professional Body registration

HPCSA as an independent medical practitioner

Required minimum education and training

MBChB Degree

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Neonatal or obstetric experience advantageous

Experience with REDCAP

Attention to detail

Self-motivated and able to work independently

Required minimum work experience

3 Years of independent clinical practice

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who donotadhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 05 February 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants fromdesignated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

