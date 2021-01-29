Millwright Maintenance Supervisor

- To manage the daily operations and maintenance at the company so as to meet OHAS requirement in a safe and efficient manner that ensures the company’s compliance and sustainable profitability.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Matric
- BTech: Mechanical Engineering
- Qualified Millwright
- Must have undergone apprenticeship or equivalent training with an accredited institution Wiremans license
- Must be DoL registered as Installation Electrician (red seal)
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as Qualified Millwright
- Minimum of 5 years relevant project execution experience
- Minimum of 5 years Supervision experience in a maintenance environment
- Must come from a strong Mechanical and Electrical background, with ability to analyse and troubleshoot accurately.
- Experience in a chemical or petrochemical environment (Advantageous)
POSITION OUTPUTS
- To ensure that all the company asset management standards with regards to plant scheduled and statutory maintenance programs are executed as per legal requirements.
- To ensure that the specified and industry safety standards are maintained at all times
- To ensure that shutdown maintenance plans are formulated and maintained at all times
- To control plant maintenance expenses within the annual fixed cost budget
- Personal Responsibility and Authority
Authorisations:
- Stop the plant if the working conditions are not safe for the employee(s)
- Adjust the shift plan in order to suit customer demand
- Liaise with suppliers in absence of the Site Manager
- Liaise with government officials, suppliers and other companies in absence of the Site Manager. Confidential information should not be divulged in consultations unless approved by the Manager responsible
- Attend a maintenance breakdown (that are after hours) after trying to get an approval without success. Prior to attending the breakdown, a text, voice or WhatsApp message will be sent to the Site Manager notifying him about the breakdown and its impact to the organization
- Authorize quotation for PR creation in absence of the Site Manager. Prior to authorization a text, voice or WhatsApp message will be send to the Site Manager notifying him about the authorization and its impact to the organization
- Authorize overtime work in absence of the Site Manager. Prior to authorization a text, voice or WhatsApp message will be send to the Site Manager notifying him about the authorization and its impact to the organization
Desired Skills:
- operations and maintenance
- Millwright
- project execution
- maintenance
- Mechanical and Electrical
- chemical environment
- petrochemical environment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree