Millwright Maintenance Supervisor

Jan 29, 2021

  • To manage the daily operations and maintenance at the company so as to meet OHAS requirement in a safe and efficient manner that ensures the company’s compliance and sustainable profitability.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Matric
  • BTech: Mechanical Engineering
  • Qualified Millwright
  • Must have undergone apprenticeship or equivalent training with an accredited institution Wiremans license
  • Must be DoL registered as Installation Electrician (red seal)
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience as Qualified Millwright
  • Minimum of 5 years relevant project execution experience
  • Minimum of 5 years Supervision experience in a maintenance environment
  • Must come from a strong Mechanical and Electrical background, with ability to analyse and troubleshoot accurately.
  • Experience in a chemical or petrochemical environment (Advantageous)

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • To ensure that all the company asset management standards with regards to plant scheduled and statutory maintenance programs are executed as per legal requirements.
  • To ensure that the specified and industry safety standards are maintained at all times
  • To ensure that shutdown maintenance plans are formulated and maintained at all times
  • To control plant maintenance expenses within the annual fixed cost budget
  • Personal Responsibility and Authority

Authorisations:

  • Stop the plant if the working conditions are not safe for the employee(s)
  • Adjust the shift plan in order to suit customer demand
  • Liaise with suppliers in absence of the Site Manager
  • Liaise with government officials, suppliers and other companies in absence of the Site Manager. Confidential information should not be divulged in consultations unless approved by the Manager responsible
  • Attend a maintenance breakdown (that are after hours) after trying to get an approval without success. Prior to attending the breakdown, a text, voice or WhatsApp message will be sent to the Site Manager notifying him about the breakdown and its impact to the organization
  • Authorize quotation for PR creation in absence of the Site Manager. Prior to authorization a text, voice or WhatsApp message will be send to the Site Manager notifying him about the authorization and its impact to the organization
  • Authorize overtime work in absence of the Site Manager. Prior to authorization a text, voice or WhatsApp message will be send to the Site Manager notifying him about the authorization and its impact to the organization

Desired Skills:

  • operations and maintenance
  • Millwright
  • project execution
  • maintenance
  • Mechanical and Electrical
  • chemical environment
  • petrochemical environment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

