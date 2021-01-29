Pharmacists Assistant

A well-established organization in Centurion is seeking a Pharmacists Assistant to join their team. Salary is to be discussed in interview.

PLEASE NOTE:

Should you apply for this vacancy and your skills and experience DO NOT match the inherent REQUIREMENTS of this position, YOUR APPLICATION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY DELETED. Please ensure that you READ and understand this advertised position BEFORE sending your CV to us, or otherwise you will just be wasting YOUR time and ours.

Application Process:

To apply for this position kindly e-mail your updated CV in MS Word format to [Email Address Removed] , and indicate the Position name in the Subject Line

Qualifications and Experience:

Have a minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Pharmacists Assistant

Have previous experience in a Retail Pharmacy Industry in the dispensary

Have a minimum of 2 years’ experience with Scripts and OTC dispensing

Be computer literate in Propharm/Compharm Software

Be bilingual in English & Afrikaans.

Reside within or around Centurion

Remuneration:

Salary to be discussed in interview

Disclaimer:

Please note that only short listed candidates will be contacted. Therefore, if you have not received any correspondence within two weeks of your application, you have been unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Pharmacy

Assistant

Scripts

OTC Dispensing

Propharm

Compharm

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

