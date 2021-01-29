A well-established organization in Centurion is seeking a Pharmacists Assistant to join their team. Salary is to be discussed in interview.
PLEASE NOTE:
Application Process:
To apply for this position kindly e-mail your updated CV in MS Word format to [Email Address Removed], and indicate the Position name in the Subject Line
Qualifications and Experience:
- Have a minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Pharmacists Assistant
- Have previous experience in a Retail Pharmacy Industry in the dispensary
- Have a minimum of 2 years’ experience with Scripts and OTC dispensing
- Be computer literate in Propharm/Compharm Software
- Be bilingual in English & Afrikaans.
- Reside within or around Centurion
Remuneration:
Salary to be discussed in interview
Disclaimer:
