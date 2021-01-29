Project Manager (Contract) at Raizcorp

What are we looking for?

Raizcorp is looking to employ a highly professional, hands-on Project Manager for a 12-month contract. We are looking for an individual with a strong background in operations within a service-related or learning / training industry. Your previous experience managing multiple projects in an operations environment is critical. We’re also seeking your knowledge and experience in rolling out new learning programmes and getting learning centres established in and around South Africa. You need to be a focused personality, able to problem-solve, create solutions and implement these using initiative. In addition, you will need the proven ability to keep track of a vast number of project deliverables and nuances in learning courses, etc. and effectively and efficiently report on progress to all stakeholders. You will work closely with our Senior Projects Manager on all projects, so a collaborative and proactive team-player personality is essential.

What does a Project Manager do?

Your day-to-day work will focus on the different project and programme deliverables under your control.

You’ll be joining Raizcorp’s delivery department which works to ensure that all learning and coaching programmes delivered nationally are done so in a highly professional, meticulous, replicable manner.

You need to be hands-on as you will be directly involved in all facets of all programmes. We often have corporate sponsors who are specific about the nuances of their sponsored programmes, and it will be your role to ensure that these nuances are included in all facets of the projects you’re working on.

In order to do this, you will need to gain a critical understanding of all Raizcorp learning and delivery methodologies and programme nuances to ensure seamless project delivery and, ultimately, ensure that our programmes run the way they are intended to run and that all promises contracted with the client are kept.

What experience is preferred?

We’re looking for your experience in operations.

You must have projects experienced.

Any experience in running remote location learning or training programmes would be a big advantage.

You need experience in a pressurised, delivery-focused environment. We’re serious about running our programmes at a high level of quality and on time, and there are many moving parts to consider.

Your experience in similar environments would be an advantage.

Also, you will need to absorb vast amounts of knowledge and keep track of many technical nuances; we’re looking for your proven ability to manage such a difficult space.

You will need to know how to write and edit reports, and possess a meticulous eye for editing.

What kind of personality will excel in this role?

You need to have thick skin and be able to take direct, constructive criticism to improve.

You need to be work-focused, but you cannot be overly sensitive or possessive of your work as you will receive comments and requests for improvements. It is just how we work. You need to be intelligent and be able to roll with changes; in an operations space, the best-laid plans will move and shift so your flexibility is critical to your success.

You need to be a positive personality who works with great care.

A good sense of humour is vital.

What are the minimum requirements?

A tertiary level qualification, preferably in a commerce-related field of study

A minimum of four to five years’ experience in national projects management preferably in the learning or training industry

Strong experience in group facilitation and boardroom presentations

Strong Microsoft Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Project)

The proven ability to work with detailed data analysis and metrics

The proven ability to learn vast quantities of material in a short period of time

Your own vehicle with a valid driver’s licence is a non-negotiable

Desired Skills:

High emotional intelligence with a real passion for developing people

Strong deadline driven / driver personality

Creative and strategic ability in developing solutions for delivery issues

Self-motivated and organised

Exceptional communicator with the ability to create strong cohesive teams

Tenacious with the ability to drive core business behaviours

Systematic approach to work

Proactive team player

Ability to manage under pressure

Flexible

Strong emotional maturity and ability to take ownership and accountability

Ability to take constructive criticism and take corrective action to make improvements

Able to travel nationally and internationally

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

