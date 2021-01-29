Returns Clerk

Requirements:

Atleast 2 years experience in a similar role.

Matric

Must reside in Phoenix, Springfield, Newlands and surrounding areas.

Must be available immediately.

Duties:

Check for outstanding invoices from the previous day

Contact drivers to follow up and remind them to return the invoices

Extract JDE report with current day’s invoices

Count and check the returns from the route

Segregate re-saleable and expired stock

Issue credit notes to drivers on cash routes using the driver’s credit note book

Complete credit notes for chain stores using chain store credit note book

Attach chain store credit note to chain store claim

Ensure correct reason for the return is annotated on the credit note.

Ensure credits note signed by driver and returns clerk

Ensure expired stock removed to damage container

Ensure re-saleable stock is transferred to despatch cages

Report returns in excess of 30 loaves per route to the Distribution and Sales Manager

Transfer returns on JDE to either damage location or despatch location

Reconcile returns at the end of shift to ensure the system balances with the physical stock

