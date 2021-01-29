Requirements:
Atleast 2 years experience in a similar role.
Matric
Must reside in Phoenix, Springfield, Newlands and surrounding areas.
Must be available immediately.
Duties:
- Check for outstanding invoices from the previous day
- Contact drivers to follow up and remind them to return the invoices
- Extract JDE report with current day’s invoices
- Count and check the returns from the route
- Segregate re-saleable and expired stock
- Issue credit notes to drivers on cash routes using the driver’s credit note book
- Complete credit notes for chain stores using chain store credit note book
- Attach chain store credit note to chain store claim
- Ensure correct reason for the return is annotated on the credit note.
- Ensure credits note signed by driver and returns clerk
- Ensure expired stock removed to damage container
- Ensure re-saleable stock is transferred to despatch cages
- Report returns in excess of 30 loaves per route to the Distribution and Sales Manager
- Transfer returns on JDE to either damage location or despatch location
- Reconcile returns at the end of shift to ensure the system balances with the physical stock