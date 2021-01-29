Returns Clerk

Jan 29, 2021

Requirements:

Atleast 2 years experience in a similar role.

Matric

Must reside in Phoenix, Springfield, Newlands and surrounding areas.

Must be available immediately.

Duties:

  • Check for outstanding invoices from the previous day
  • Contact drivers to follow up and remind them to return the invoices
  • Extract JDE report with current day’s invoices
  • Count and check the returns from the route
  • Segregate re-saleable and expired stock
  • Issue credit notes to drivers on cash routes using the driver’s credit note book
  • Complete credit notes for chain stores using chain store credit note book
  • Attach chain store credit note to chain store claim
  • Ensure correct reason for the return is annotated on the credit note.
  • Ensure credits note signed by driver and returns clerk
  • Ensure expired stock removed to damage container
  • Ensure re-saleable stock is transferred to despatch cages
  • Report returns in excess of 30 loaves per route to the Distribution and Sales Manager
  • Transfer returns on JDE to either damage location or despatch location
  • Reconcile returns at the end of shift to ensure the system balances with the physical stock

