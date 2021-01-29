Risk and Compliance Manager

Our client is seeking a Risk & Compliance Manager to join their team, based in Grahamstown. Minimum Requirements:- Honours Degree (4-year Degree) with Accounting and Auditing as majors (with Risk Management studies being a distinct advantage) 7 Years’ relevant experience (preferably including Articles with an accounting firm) where such experience includes: – Minimum 5 years’ previous experience in Risk Management at a Senior level Working knowledge of Enterprise Risk Management Framework/Model Systems design and control training Project management *Experience within Higher Education advantageous but not essential. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

