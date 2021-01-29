Sales Agent

Client Liaison Officers/Sales

Looking for humble, hard working and well spoken individuals to guide clients through the process of selling their cars using our online platform.

There is no cold calling involved as you will only be dealing with people who are interested in selling their cars already.

We are looking for people who would not mind taking calls after hours or on weekends as you will need to get back to people soon after them showing interest in selling their cars.

People coming from dealerships could work well in this role, but we are prepared to look wider than that.

The company is based in Kempton Park and we are preferably looking for people in the area.

This is a fast-growing company and there is room for growth for people who prove themselves.

The company is willing to pay a basic salary of R8 000pm plus commission on top of that, depending on how many clients you assist in a month. Your salary can easily be doubled in commission.

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] if you are interested.

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Customer Care

Sales

cars

Humble

dealerships

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position