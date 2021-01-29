Sales Divisional Head

- Will be required to travel locally on a regular basis
- Manage departments KPA process
- Manage all performance management aspects of direct reports and facilitate the same within the rest of the department
- Assist staff with career planning, training and development through identification and communication of needs to the HR Dept
- Manage all discipline and grievance aspects of direct reports and facilitate the same within the rest of the department
- Be intricately involved in department placements and ensure that they are in line with the company’s employment equity initiatives
- Identify and mentor competent and high performing staff, discuss career path and development plan
- Develop specific plans to ensure revenue growth in all products
- Ensure the implementation of marketing stratergies
- Develop national sales programs and ensure implementation through the development and implementation of field sales action plans
- Analyse trends and results
- Monitor and report on competitor activities and pricing
- Interpret short and long term effects on sales strategies in operating profit
- Maintain sales volume, product mix and selling price by keeping current with supply and demand, changing trends, economic indicators and competitors
- Monitor customer preferences to determine focus of sales efforts
- Perform sales activities on major accounts and negotiate sales price and discounts utilising prevailing pricing model
- Accurately forecast annual, quarterly and monthly volume and revenue streams
- Monitor and report on sales achievement
- Assist in establishing region budget
- Review expenses and recommend economies
- Control and report on regional budget spend
- Co-ordinate resources to ensure efficient and stable sales results
- Ensure all sales policies and procedures and practices are adhered to
- Assist sales staff in establishing personal contact and rapport with customers
- Advise dealers and distributors on policies and operating procedures
Qualifications:
- BCom Degree in Marketing/Sales or Business Management
PC Skills:
- Advanced on MS Excel
- SAP
- Cognos (Analytics)
Experience:
- 10 years sales experience at senior management level
Desired Skills:
- zulu
- SAP
- Cognos
- Excel Advanced
- budget
- reports
- Sales Management
- kpa
- Performance Management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Multi-National company within the Manufacturing/Productinon sector, seeks to employ a highly skilled Sales Divisional Head for their Jet Park Branch.
The ideal candidate must be fluent in English, Afrikaans and Zulu, with a minimum of 10 years sales experience at Senior Management level. Must also have advaced skills on Excel, SAP and Cognos.