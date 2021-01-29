Sales Divisional Head

Will be required to travel locally on a regular basis

Manage departments KPA process

Manage all performance management aspects of direct reports and facilitate the same within the rest of the department

Assist staff with career planning, training and development through identification and communication of needs to the HR Dept

Manage all discipline and grievance aspects of direct reports and facilitate the same within the rest of the department

Be intricately involved in department placements and ensure that they are in line with the company’s employment equity initiatives

Identify and mentor competent and high performing staff, discuss career path and development plan

Develop specific plans to ensure revenue growth in all products

Ensure the implementation of marketing stratergies

Develop national sales programs and ensure implementation through the development and implementation of field sales action plans

Analyse trends and results

Monitor and report on competitor activities and pricing

Interpret short and long term effects on sales strategies in operating profit

Maintain sales volume, product mix and selling price by keeping current with supply and demand, changing trends, economic indicators and competitors

Monitor customer preferences to determine focus of sales efforts

Perform sales activities on major accounts and negotiate sales price and discounts utilising prevailing pricing model

Accurately forecast annual, quarterly and monthly volume and revenue streams

Monitor and report on sales achievement

Assist in establishing region budget

Review expenses and recommend economies

Control and report on regional budget spend

Co-ordinate resources to ensure efficient and stable sales results

Ensure all sales policies and procedures and practices are adhered to

Assist sales staff in establishing personal contact and rapport with customers

Advise dealers and distributors on policies and operating procedures

Qualifications:

BCom Degree in Marketing/Sales or Business Management

PC Skills:

Advanced on MS Excel

SAP

Cognos (Analytics)

Experience:

10 years sales experience at senior management level

Desired Skills:

zulu

SAP

Cognos

Excel Advanced

budget

reports

Sales Management

kpa

Performance Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Multi-National company within the Manufacturing/Productinon sector, seeks to employ a highly skilled Sales Divisional Head for their Jet Park Branch.

The ideal candidate must be fluent in English, Afrikaans and Zulu, with a minimum of 10 years sales experience at Senior Management level. Must also have advaced skills on Excel, SAP and Cognos.

