Sales Divisional Head

Jan 29, 2021

  • Will be required to travel locally on a regular basis
  • Manage departments KPA process
  • Manage all performance management aspects of direct reports and facilitate the same within the rest of the department
  • Assist staff with career planning, training and development through identification and communication of needs to the HR Dept
  • Manage all discipline and grievance aspects of direct reports and facilitate the same within the rest of the department
  • Be intricately involved in department placements and ensure that they are in line with the company’s employment equity initiatives
  • Identify and mentor competent and high performing staff, discuss career path and development plan
  • Develop specific plans to ensure revenue growth in all products
  • Ensure the implementation of marketing stratergies
  • Develop national sales programs and ensure implementation through the development and implementation of field sales action plans
  • Analyse trends and results
  • Monitor and report on competitor activities and pricing
  • Interpret short and long term effects on sales strategies in operating profit
  • Maintain sales volume, product mix and selling price by keeping current with supply and demand, changing trends, economic indicators and competitors
  • Monitor customer preferences to determine focus of sales efforts
  • Perform sales activities on major accounts and negotiate sales price and discounts utilising prevailing pricing model
  • Accurately forecast annual, quarterly and monthly volume and revenue streams
  • Monitor and report on sales achievement
  • Assist in establishing region budget
  • Review expenses and recommend economies
  • Control and report on regional budget spend
  • Co-ordinate resources to ensure efficient and stable sales results
  • Ensure all sales policies and procedures and practices are adhered to
  • Assist sales staff in establishing personal contact and rapport with customers
  • Advise dealers and distributors on policies and operating procedures

Qualifications:

  • BCom Degree in Marketing/Sales or Business Management

PC Skills:

  • Advanced on MS Excel
  • SAP
  • Cognos (Analytics)

Experience:

  • 10 years sales experience at senior management level

Desired Skills:

  • zulu
  • SAP
  • Cognos
  • Excel Advanced
  • budget
  • reports
  • Sales Management
  • kpa
  • Performance Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Multi-National company within the Manufacturing/Productinon sector, seeks to employ a highly skilled Sales Divisional Head for their Jet Park Branch.

The ideal candidate must be fluent in English, Afrikaans and Zulu, with a minimum of 10 years sales experience at Senior Management level. Must also have advaced skills on Excel, SAP and Cognos.

Learn more/Apply for this position