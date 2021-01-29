Sales Specialist – FTTH

The objective of this role is to increase revenue via new business generation, thus increasing company turnover and profits. The position focuses on selling via direct channels and with the acquisition of leads via prospecting and cold calling as well as inbound lead allocation.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Responsibilities for this position include:

Sales, sales and more sales

Increasing revenue via new business generation

Consistently meeting sales targets and new business growth (minimum 4 new connections per day)

Generating entry into new business opportunities (cold calling, networking, referrals visiting set areas to build up leads)

Facilitating the installation process for new business and managing the client relationship and installation.

Generating own leads

Setting up appointments

Candidate requirements:

A proven track record of Sales or Promotions

You must be energetic, confident and professional

Own reliable car and valid driver’s license

Fully bilingual

Track record in approaching “people on the street” / proven ability to canvass for new business

Possess an uncompromising attitude towards service delivery and achievement of targets.

Experience in generating relationships

Grade 12

An excellent communicator

Professional / well-presented / money hungry

Package & Remuneration

Salary R9 000-00 per month / R1000-00 travel allowance plus uncapped commission

Desired Skills:

Sales

