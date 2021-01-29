Sales Specialist – FTTH

The objective of this role is to increase revenue via new business generation, thus increasing company turnover and profits. The position focuses on selling via direct channels and with the acquisition of leads via prospecting and cold calling as well as inbound lead allocation.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Responsibilities for this position include:
- Sales, sales and more sales
- Increasing revenue via new business generation
- Consistently meeting sales targets and new business growth (minimum 4 new connections per day)
- Generating entry into new business opportunities (cold calling, networking, referrals visiting set areas to build up leads)
- Facilitating the installation process for new business and managing the client relationship and installation.
- Generating own leads
- Setting up appointments
Candidate requirements:
- A proven track record of Sales or Promotions
- You must be energetic, confident and professional
- Own reliable car and valid driver’s license
- Fully bilingual
- Track record in approaching “people on the street” / proven ability to canvass for new business
- Possess an uncompromising attitude towards service delivery and achievement of targets.
- Experience in generating relationships
- Grade 12
- An excellent communicator
- Professional / well-presented / money hungry
Package & Remuneration
Salary R9 000-00 per month / R1000-00 travel allowance plus uncapped commission
Desired Skills:
- Sales