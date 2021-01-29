Salesforce Developer at Ntice Search

Jan 29, 2021

My Client is looking for an experienced Salesforce Developer to lead the ongoing development of their [URL Removed] environment. You will be required to have a record of success in improving processes and adoption using the [URL Removed] platform.  Duties:

  • Ensure solution enhancement and continuous improvement
  • Investigation and implementation of appropriate CRM solutions and configuring according to business requirements
  • Actively manage the maintenance of the Salesforce Environments
  • Plan, Coordinate and manage the Upgrades of the Salesforce Environments
  • Complete regular internal system audits and prepare for upgrades
  • Manage data feeds and other integrations
  • Vet New Development Requests in line with Roadmap
  • Coordinate the evaluation, scope and completion of new development requests
  • Perform development in the [URL Removed] platform when required
  • Assist in training of new users
  • Effectively act as the liaison between users, vendors and the application development teams
  • Work independently with members of the user community to define and document development requirements
  • Testing configured solutions and upgraded systems

Requirements:

  • Relevant post matric qualification
  • Proven Salesforce Developer skills
  • Strong understanding of the platform, with the ability to build custom apps and objects, formula fields, workflows, custom views, and other content of intermediate complexity
  • Strong understanding of [URL Removed] best practices and functionality
  • Strong data management abilities
  • Experience working in a SCRUM or agile environment
  • Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications
  • Experience with JIRA, MIRO preferred

