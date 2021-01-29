Salesforce Developer at Ntice Search

My Client is looking for an experienced Salesforce Developer to lead the ongoing development of their [URL Removed] environment. You will be required to have a record of success in improving processes and adoption using the [URL Removed] platform. Duties:
- Ensure solution enhancement and continuous improvement
- Investigation and implementation of appropriate CRM solutions and configuring according to business requirements
- Actively manage the maintenance of the Salesforce Environments
- Plan, Coordinate and manage the Upgrades of the Salesforce Environments
- Complete regular internal system audits and prepare for upgrades
- Manage data feeds and other integrations
- Vet New Development Requests in line with Roadmap
- Coordinate the evaluation, scope and completion of new development requests
- Perform development in the [URL Removed] platform when required
- Assist in training of new users
- Effectively act as the liaison between users, vendors and the application development teams
- Work independently with members of the user community to define and document development requirements
- Testing configured solutions and upgraded systems
Requirements:
- Relevant post matric qualification
- Proven Salesforce Developer skills
- Strong understanding of the platform, with the ability to build custom apps and objects, formula fields, workflows, custom views, and other content of intermediate complexity
- Strong understanding of [URL Removed] best practices and functionality
- Strong data management abilities
- Experience working in a SCRUM or agile environment
- Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications
- Experience with JIRA, MIRO preferred