Salesforce Developer at Ntice Search

My Client is looking for an experienced Salesforce Developer to lead the ongoing development of their [URL Removed] environment. You will be required to have a record of success in improving processes and adoption using the [URL Removed] platform. Duties:

Ensure solution enhancement and continuous improvement

Investigation and implementation of appropriate CRM solutions and configuring according to business requirements

Actively manage the maintenance of the Salesforce Environments

Plan, Coordinate and manage the Upgrades of the Salesforce Environments

Complete regular internal system audits and prepare for upgrades

Manage data feeds and other integrations

Vet New Development Requests in line with Roadmap

Coordinate the evaluation, scope and completion of new development requests

Perform development in the [URL Removed] platform when required

Assist in training of new users

Effectively act as the liaison between users, vendors and the application development teams

Work independently with members of the user community to define and document development requirements

Testing configured solutions and upgraded systems

Requirements:

Relevant post matric qualification

Proven Salesforce Developer skills

Strong understanding of the platform, with the ability to build custom apps and objects, formula fields, workflows, custom views, and other content of intermediate complexity

Strong understanding of [URL Removed] best practices and functionality

Strong data management abilities

Experience working in a SCRUM or agile environment

Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications

Experience with JIRA, MIRO preferred

