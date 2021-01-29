SAP Cloud Solution Architect

The solution architect is expected to own and be accountable for all technical presales activities and use their management skills to orchestrate architects / technical experts across the company to provide SAP on Cloud solution designs to prospective clients.
Requirements:
- Support IBA sales specialists to identify, develop and close key SAP on Cloud (Azure/ AWS) sales opportunities
- Architect client solutions for SAP landscapes on Azure using Azure and Microsoft Architecture Principles
- Engage with key technical and business stakeholders in prospect / clients to address opportunity related questions and objections
- Present SAP on Cloud solution to potential clients and internal audiences
- Do SAP on Cloud Solution pricing using a combination of IBA quoting tools and xGTM collaboration
- Provide input and technical support on client proposals, RFIs and RFPs
- Be an internal champion for SAP on Cloud
- Collaborate with solution / technical architects in all GTMs to bring right solution expertise to bear on client opportunities
- Collaborate with the SAP on Cloud operations team to ensure all proposed technical solutions are fully supported operationally
- Act as a subject matter expert (SME), representing the client requirements to the SAP Cloud product development team
Required Skills and experience:
- 10+ years technology delivery
- 5+ years solution architecture experience
- 2+ years SAP basis experience
- 2+ years IaaS experience (on any platform)
- Strong technology landscape design skills
- Strong Multi-platform, multi-technology design and delivery capability
- Strong understanding of enterprise application delivery in large corporates
- Experience managing multiple stakeholders to ensure business and / or technical outcomes
- Preferred skills and certification
- SAP basis certification
- Experience with relevant SAP technologies (HANA, NetWeaver, etc.)
- Experience with Microsoft Azure
- Certification for SAP on Azure
- Presales / sales support experience
Personal Attributes and Skills Required:
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent stakeholder management skills
- Professional conduct
- Attention to detail
- Outcomes focused
- Passion for technology
- Innovative and solution oriented
- Career Progression
- Senior Solution Architect
- Product Architect