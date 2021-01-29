SAP Cloud Solution Architect

The solution architect is expected to own and be accountable for all technical presales activities and use their management skills to orchestrate architects / technical experts across the company to provide SAP on Cloud solution designs to prospective clients.

Requirements:

Support IBA sales specialists to identify, develop and close key SAP on Cloud (Azure/ AWS) sales opportunities

Architect client solutions for SAP landscapes on Azure using Azure and Microsoft Architecture Principles

Engage with key technical and business stakeholders in prospect / clients to address opportunity related questions and objections

Present SAP on Cloud solution to potential clients and internal audiences

Do SAP on Cloud Solution pricing using a combination of IBA quoting tools and xGTM collaboration

Provide input and technical support on client proposals, RFIs and RFPs

Be an internal champion for SAP on Cloud

Collaborate with solution / technical architects in all GTMs to bring right solution expertise to bear on client opportunities

Collaborate with the SAP on Cloud operations team to ensure all proposed technical solutions are fully supported operationally

Act as a subject matter expert (SME), representing the client requirements to the SAP Cloud product development team

Required Skills and experience:

10+ years technology delivery

5+ years solution architecture experience

2+ years SAP basis experience

2+ years IaaS experience (on any platform)

Strong technology landscape design skills

Strong Multi-platform, multi-technology design and delivery capability

Strong understanding of enterprise application delivery in large corporates

Experience managing multiple stakeholders to ensure business and / or technical outcomes

Preferred skills and certification

SAP basis certification

Experience with relevant SAP technologies (HANA, NetWeaver, etc.)

Experience with Microsoft Azure

Certification for SAP on Azure

Presales / sales support experience

Personal Attributes and Skills Required:

Excellent communication skills

Excellent stakeholder management skills

Professional conduct

Attention to detail

Outcomes focused

Passion for technology

Innovative and solution oriented

Career Progression

Senior Solution Architect

Product Architect

