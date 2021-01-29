SAP Cloud Solution Architect

The solution architect is expected to own and be accountable for all technical presales activities and use their management skills to orchestrate architects / technical experts across the company to provide SAP on Cloud solution designs to prospective clients.

Requirements:

  • Support IBA sales specialists to identify, develop and close key SAP on Cloud (Azure/ AWS) sales opportunities
  • Architect client solutions for SAP landscapes on Azure using Azure and Microsoft Architecture Principles
  • Engage with key technical and business stakeholders in prospect / clients to address opportunity related questions and objections
  • Present SAP on Cloud solution to potential clients and internal audiences
  • Do SAP on Cloud Solution pricing using a combination of IBA quoting tools and xGTM collaboration
  • Provide input and technical support on client proposals, RFIs and RFPs
  • Be an internal champion for SAP on Cloud
  • Collaborate with solution / technical architects in all GTMs to bring right solution expertise to bear on client opportunities
  • Collaborate with the SAP on Cloud operations team to ensure all proposed technical solutions are fully supported operationally
  • Act as a subject matter expert (SME), representing the client requirements to the SAP Cloud product development team

Required Skills and experience:

  • 10+ years technology delivery
  • 5+ years solution architecture experience
  • 2+ years SAP basis experience
  • 2+ years IaaS experience (on any platform)
  • Strong technology landscape design skills
  • Strong Multi-platform, multi-technology design and delivery capability
  • Strong understanding of enterprise application delivery in large corporates
  • Experience managing multiple stakeholders to ensure business and / or technical outcomes
  • Preferred skills and certification
  • SAP basis certification
  • Experience with relevant SAP technologies (HANA, NetWeaver, etc.)
  • Experience with Microsoft Azure
  • Certification for SAP on Azure
  • Presales / sales support experience

Personal Attributes and Skills Required:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Excellent stakeholder management skills
  • Professional conduct
  • Attention to detail
  • Outcomes focused
  • Passion for technology
  • Innovative and solution oriented
  • Career Progression
  • Senior Solution Architect
  • Product Architect

