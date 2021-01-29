SAP Functional Consultant (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Software Solutions Specialist in Joburg seeks a proactive & ambitious SAP Functional Consultant to join its team. You will require a relevant University Degree in IT/Math or other similar or equivalent qualification, 10+ year’s working experience in a similar role, basic SQL/Database skills, XML, UML, basic Linux, Retail Process knowledge including POS/Backoffice, ERP/Store Processes & SAP. Extensive travel for up to 4 days a week will be [URL Removed] qualification (IT / Math / etc.), university preferred. 10+ Years’ relevant work experience. Office Skills (Word, Excel, PPT). Basic SQL / Database Knowledge. XML, UML, etc. Basic Linux. Retail Process Knowledge (Retail Experience) – POS / Backoffice. ERP / Store processes. Knowledge of POS / ERP products. SAP Product Skills.

Consulting / Advisory competencies (recommend, ask, etc.).

Writing Skills (specification / documentation).

Willingness to Travel (4 days / week). ATTRIBUTES: Fluent English (verbal /written.

Networking capabilities.

Professional appearance.

Presentation skills.

Analytical capabilities, methodical approach to problem-solving.

Organise work independently and work efficiently.

