SAP Integration Architect (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The technical expertise of a driven SAP Integration Architect is sought by a fast-paced Software Specialist in [URL Removed] ability to speak German will prove beneficial. You will form the critical link between SAP and the POS while serving as the technical expert in SAP Integration projects and implementation of solutions. You must possess a University Degree in Business Informatics/Computer Science or comparable education with corresponding professional experience, have 10+ years’ experience in a similar role, be skilled with SAP MM/SD, IDOCs & Web Services, ABAP Development and strong documentation and meticulous record keeping as you will be working with international teams. If you are able to speak German, it will prove hugely [URL Removed] link between SAP and the POS. Responsible / Conscientious – ability to complete a task and understand the significance in terms of the bigger customer engagement, as well as within the broader project timelines and understand the interdependencies that exist in delivering a full business solution to the customer. Advise customers as a technical expert in SAP integration projects and assume a leading role in the conception and implementation of integration solutions. Must be able to work under pressure – Applications are generally mission critical, requiring rapid response to issues, solutions and support. Well-presented and able to represent the brand professionally. This is a cross cultural role where communication with people in different countries will be necessary. Being able to communicate clearly and articulately is required. REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications – University Degree or tertiary equivalent with a focus on Business Informatics / Computer Science or comparable education with corresponding professional experience. Experience/Skills – 10+ Years relevant work experience.

SAP MM / SD.

IDOCs and Web Services.

ABAP Development.

Excellent business standard language in English, oral and written.

Comprehensive IT skills.

Fully computer literate (Office: Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint)

Strong documentation and meticulous record keeping, including notes from all meetings and decisions taken in projects. Given it is an international project team, documentation is critical to common alignment and achieving results.

Ability to take the initiative and self-teach and obtain the necessary skills in learning the internal systems such as JIRA, Confluence etc. in support of project delivery and management.

Knowledge of SAP technologies.

Fluent English (verbal /written). Advantageous – Ability to speak in German is a strong advantage. ATTRIBUTES: Interest in new technologies.

Analytical skills – ability to identify problems.

Good time management skills.

High attention to deal and the ability to remain engaged for long periods of time.

An independent and structured way of working.

Keen to learn and grow in this exciting industry. An enquiring mind is a definite asset.

Honest worker with a strong work ethic and a desire to be the best.

Integrity / honesty– will be working with highly confidential information.

Change Management skills to ensure that there is high co-operation within the customer environment.

Strong analytical, mathematical and fault-finding skills. Innovative in finding solutions to problems.

Able to establish a trust relationship with the client.

Can handle situations of conflict and conflict resolution.

Timeous and respectful to all.

Emotional and Social intelligence to ensure that problems can be dealt with, without negatively impacting the team motivation.

Team player with good inter-personal skills. Able to work with both an internal team and also the customer’s team and their partners to deliver a world-class solution.

Self-motivated. Able to deal with tough problems without giving up and finding new and innovative ways to solve challenges.

Can communicate and establish relationships with a broad range of personality types.