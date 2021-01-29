SAP MDG Consultant (Contract) at Deloitte 4

– Support MDG technical design and development of supplier master data that includes defining data model, enhancing MDG UI, configuring Change requests/workflows, setting up DRF/ALE.- Support MDG configuration including Data model, UI, Process model and Data replication activities.- Support development activities including derivations, validations and various BRF BADIs.- Technical expertise in integrating supplier data between MDG and ECC using various replication technologies

– Work with technical, data and integration team members to discuss and validate design

– Test and confirm unit and integration testing

– Work with technical, data and integration team members to discuss and validate design – Test and confirm unit and integration testing Requirements:

– MDG Technical expertise level medium to high.- 3-5 years of strong technical experience working with SAP MDG.- Hands on in configuring BRF Workflows, implementing BRF BADI as per requirements.- 3-5 years of strong ABAP experience including web dynpro, FPM, ABAP objects, classes, BADIs- Strong understanding of SAP ECC and S4/HANA architecture

