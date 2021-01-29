Senior Data Ops Engineer

- 3 Year degree in Computer Science, Data Analytics or Data Science
- Post graduate qualification within the Data field would be advantageous.
- 10+ years of overall IT experience with Big Data, Advance Analytics, Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence.
- Relevant cloud certification at professional or associate level would be advantageous.
- Solid experience in building batch and stream data pipelines.
Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum
- In-depth knowledge of data as a product & Information best practices.
- Expert level experience in designing, building and managing data pipelines for batch and streaming applications
- Experience with performance tuning for batch based applications like Hadoop, including working knowledge using Nifi, Yarn, Hive, Airflow and Spark.
- Experience with performance tuning streaming based applications for real-time data processing using Kafka, Confluent Kafka, AWS Kenesis, GCP pub/sub or similar
- Working experience within the ML and Analytics lifecycle capabilities such as Data Pipelines, Data Processing, Data Storing, Model Lifecycle, Data Operations, Data Management & Data Governance.
- Experience in using a wide range for data tools such as Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Cassandra, Airflow, Kafka, Flink, AWS services, GCP Services, etc.
- Working experience with Cloud platforms such as OpenShift, AWS and GCP.
- Solid working experience with CI/CD.
Java and Python programming ability would be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- KAFKA