Senior Data Ops Engineer

Jan 29, 2021

  • 3 Year degree in Computer Science, Data Analytics or Data Science
  • Post graduate qualification within the Data field would be advantageous.
  • 10+ years of overall IT experience with Big Data, Advance Analytics, Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence.
  • Relevant cloud certification at professional or associate level would be advantageous.
  • Solid experience in building batch and stream data pipelines.

Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum

  • In-depth knowledge of data as a product & Information best practices.
  • Expert level experience in designing, building and managing data pipelines for batch and streaming applications
  • Experience with performance tuning for batch based applications like Hadoop, including working knowledge using Nifi, Yarn, Hive, Airflow and Spark.
  • Experience with performance tuning streaming based applications for real-time data processing using Kafka, Confluent Kafka, AWS Kenesis, GCP pub/sub or similar
  • Working experience within the ML and Analytics lifecycle capabilities such as Data Pipelines, Data Processing, Data Storing, Model Lifecycle, Data Operations, Data Management & Data Governance.
  • Experience in using a wide range for data tools such as Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Cassandra, Airflow, Kafka, Flink, AWS services, GCP Services, etc.
  • Working experience with Cloud platforms such as OpenShift, AWS and GCP.
  • Solid working experience with CI/CD.

Java and Python programming ability would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • KAFKA

