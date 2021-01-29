Senior Data Ops Engineer

3 Year degree in Computer Science, Data Analytics or Data Science

Post graduate qualification within the Data field would be advantageous.

10+ years of overall IT experience with Big Data, Advance Analytics, Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence.

Relevant cloud certification at professional or associate level would be advantageous.

Solid experience in building batch and stream data pipelines.

Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum

In-depth knowledge of data as a product & Information best practices.

Expert level experience in designing, building and managing data pipelines for batch and streaming applications

Experience with performance tuning for batch based applications like Hadoop, including working knowledge using Nifi, Yarn, Hive, Airflow and Spark.

Experience with performance tuning streaming based applications for real-time data processing using Kafka, Confluent Kafka, AWS Kenesis, GCP pub/sub or similar

Working experience within the ML and Analytics lifecycle capabilities such as Data Pipelines, Data Processing, Data Storing, Model Lifecycle, Data Operations, Data Management & Data Governance.

Experience in using a wide range for data tools such as Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Cassandra, Airflow, Kafka, Flink, AWS services, GCP Services, etc.

Working experience with Cloud platforms such as OpenShift, AWS and GCP.

Solid working experience with CI/CD.

Java and Python programming ability would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

AWS

KAFKA

Learn more/Apply for this position