Senior Manager: Vehicle Trade at Bidvest Bank Fleet & Asset Finance

Manage and control the sales process for end of term lease contracts in accordance with applicable legislation and internal
policies and procedures, with the objective to increase the company profit line, and to ensure minimising the risk of loss to the Bank
Financial Management
Develop and manage budgets and forecasts for the Vehicle Trade Centre functions
based on strategic requirementsBidvest Bank 2020
- Control and manage costs and income in line with departmental and bank budget
expectations
- Control and manage mechanical or panel beating repairs on assets that would
maximize returns on assets selling price
Revenue Generation
- Correct valuations of assets
- Disposing of the following types of vehicles to the wholesale market at maximum
selling prices:
- Retail Sales
- End of contract resales (large fleets)
- Private or Corporate market sales
- National online auction on vehicles
- Salvage and scrap metal sales
- Specialised equipment sales
- McCarthy Joint Venture
Stakeholder Management
Develop and maintain relationships with internal stakeholders in order to deliver
services in accordance to the expectations of the organization
- Provide advice and information nationally to all relevant divisions within the Bank and
EXCO on the national online auction system and stock.
- Provide support to sales departments nationally (sales strategies, budgets, market
intelligence, cost control, asset valuations and various vehicle return processes).
- Maintain external client relationships and provide relevant information and support
(Dealers, Client staff/operators, private clients etc.).
- Interpret business/customer requirements and address customer queries and
challenges to provide timeous solutions.
- Ensure adequate level and quality of service delivery to internal and external
stakeholders.
- Ensure adequate speed of responsiveness, reaction time, going the extra mile,
turnaround time
Operational Management
- Ensure the on-going strategic initiatives are evaluated, interpreted and implemented
in maintaining an effective Vehicle Trade Centre function within the bank.
- Develop and ensure adequate controls are in place
- Ensure all statutory and business reporting are done within predetermined deadlines
(, monthly, quarterly and/or annually) in line with all relevant Regulations and the
Bank’s internal policies and procedures
Evaluation of Vehicles
Manage the Vehicle Return Process as per SAVRALA Guide:
- If vehicles do not comply, ensure vehicle rebill process is adhered to.
- Validate registration documentation as per vehicle description.
- Receipting into stock from an operational and accounting perspective.
- Ensure technical control of stock.
- Ensure controls are in place to eliminate and limit loss to the business.
- Ensure adherence to controls by all staff members.
- Dealer stocking of NATIS documents to legally entitle the sales process to
purchasers.
- Complete evaluations on time for online auction submissions.
- Monitor and advise on residual values in accordance with industry norms
Vehicle Disposal
Manage the Vehicle Disposal Process as per procedures:
- Populate the sales schedule with all relevant detail for decision makers in order
to approve sales.
- Complete valuation and pricing as per stipulated models.
- Sell all end of lease owned vehicles, company vehicles [URL Removed] Bank 2020
- Dispose of client owned vehicles according to the client’s procedures to clear
the client’s asset register
Good Governance & Compliance
- Draft, implement and maintain applicable policies, procedures and guidelines in
conjunction with the Executive: Fleet and Asset Finance to ensure optimal functioning
of the Vehicle Trade Centre business unit.
- Define, develop and implement necessary procedures in conjunction with current
procedures and the Executive: Fleet and Asset Finance, to ensure that risk is
minimised.
- Conduct research of various industries, best practice methodologies and changes in
markets thereby identifying risk to adjust areas in the business unit timeously.
- Adherence to legislation and regulatory requirements
People Management
- Monitoring and managing the operational deliverables, output and performance of
subordinates within the Vehicle Trade Centre teams.
- Develops talent by facilitating cross training, developing, coaching, mentoring &
growing individuals & teams in the Business Units. Encourages career advancement
endeavours.
- Following up on disciplinary procedures and any other matters relating to
subordinates behaviour and activities, staff issues and personal matters.
- Demonstrate support of learning by ensuring that effective training & development
practices exist in the BU & that continuous learning is fostered.
- Accountable for providing an environment in which employees can apply what they
have learned.
- Support & reinforce the application of newly acquired skills. Rewards the application
of newly acquired skills & knowledge. Fosters a climate of continuous learning.
- Encourage employees to take personal ownership of their professional development.
- Ensure skilled coaching and mentoring, and keep employees on a development
continuum.
- Ensure training is a part of employees’ daily routine & encourages them to tap into
the knowledge of their colleagues & to set performance improvement goals.
- Manage day to day staffing requirements, issues and performance.
- Conduct performance appraisals and compile personal development plans for staff.
- Implement succession plans.
- Provide support to sales departments nationally
Personal Development
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Preparation and signing off of Personal Development plan
- Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
- Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property
- PDP plans and performance discussions
Qualifications
- Diploma: Transport Management
- and Marketing/ Business Management
- Registration with Motor Industry Valuations Body
- Business Management Degree
- Post Graduate Degree an advantage
- Experience
-
- 10 years’ senior sales managerial
-
experience
-
Knowledge of vehicle
- market/financial background/
- product knowledge in FML industry
- Dealer Principal experience or similar
-
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
-
Highly Ethical
- Confident, competent self-starter, initiative
- Excellent organizational and leadership
skills
- Deadline and results/target driven with
a high attention to detail
- Market and Customer orientated
- Excellent communication skills with a strong ability to influence and negotiate
- Work well under pressure and manage stress effectively
- Applied strategic thinking
- Good commercial and business acumen with the ability to forecast problems
and identify possible preventative
measures
- Computer Literate (Microsoft Office Suite)
- Advanced Excel
- FICA Compliance
- Understanding of Financial Statements
- Knowledge and experience of the vehicle resales industry
Office Bound and on-site
Desired Skills:
- Transport Management
- Valuations Body
- Financial Management
- Vehicle Trade
- Manage Costs
- Vehicle Market knowledge
- Knowledge of FML
- Dealer Principles
- Ethical
- Self Starter
- Results Drive
- Market and Customer Orientated
- Communication Skills
- Work Pressure
- Strategic Thinking
- Advanced Excel
- FICA
- Read Financial Statements
- Deadline Driven
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Senior Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma