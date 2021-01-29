Senior Manager: Vehicle Trade at Bidvest Bank Fleet & Asset Finance

Manage and control the sales process for end of term lease contracts in accordance with applicable legislation and internal

policies and procedures, with the objective to increase the company profit line, and to ensure minimising the risk of loss to the Bank

Financial Management

Develop and manage budgets and forecasts for the Vehicle Trade Centre functions

based on strategic requirementsBidvest Bank 2020

Control and manage costs and income in line with departmental and bank budget

expectations

expectations Control and manage mechanical or panel beating repairs on assets that would

maximize returns on assets selling price

Revenue Generation

Correct valuations of assets

Disposing of the following types of vehicles to the wholesale market at maximum

selling prices:

selling prices: Retail Sales

End of contract resales (large fleets)

Private or Corporate market sales

National online auction on vehicles

Salvage and scrap metal sales

Specialised equipment sales

McCarthy Joint Venture

Stakeholder Management

Develop and maintain relationships with internal stakeholders in order to deliver

services in accordance to the expectations of the organization

Provide advice and information nationally to all relevant divisions within the Bank and EXCO on the national online auction system and stock.

EXCO on the national online auction system and stock.

Provide support to sales departments nationally (sales strategies, budgets, market intelligence, cost control, asset valuations and various vehicle return processes).

intelligence, cost control, asset valuations and various vehicle return processes).

Maintain external client relationships and provide relevant information and support (Dealers, Client staff/operators, private clients etc.).

(Dealers, Client staff/operators, private clients etc.).

Interpret business/customer requirements and address customer queries and challenges to provide timeous solutions.

challenges to provide timeous solutions.

Ensure adequate level and quality of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders.

stakeholders.

Ensure adequate speed of responsiveness, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time

turnaround time

Develop and maintain relationships with internal stakeholders in order to deliver

services in accordance to the expectations of the organization

Develop and maintain relationships with internal stakeholders in order to deliver services in accordance to the expectations of the organization

EXCO on the national online auction system and stock.

Provide support to sales departments nationally (sales strategies, budgets, market intelligence, cost control, asset valuations and various vehicle return processes).

intelligence, cost control, asset valuations and various vehicle return processes).

Maintain external client relationships and provide relevant information and support (Dealers, Client staff/operators, private clients etc.).

(Dealers, Client staff/operators, private clients etc.).

Interpret business/customer requirements and address customer queries and challenges to provide timeous solutions.

challenges to provide timeous solutions.

Ensure adequate level and quality of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders.

stakeholders.

stakeholders. Ensure adequate speed of responsiveness, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time

Operational Management

Ensure the on-going strategic initiatives are evaluated, interpreted and implemented

in maintaining an effective Vehicle Trade Centre function within the bank.

Develop and ensure adequate controls are in place

Ensure all statutory and business reporting are done within predetermined deadlines

(, monthly, quarterly and/or annually) in line with all relevant Regulations and the

Bank’s internal policies and procedures

Evaluation of Vehicles

Manage the Vehicle Return Process as per SAVRALA Guide:

If vehicles do not comply, ensure vehicle rebill process is adhered to.

Validate registration documentation as per vehicle description.

Receipting into stock from an operational and accounting perspective.

Ensure technical control of stock.

Ensure controls are in place to eliminate and limit loss to the business.

Ensure adherence to controls by all staff members.

Dealer stocking of NATIS documents to legally entitle the sales process to

purchasers.

Complete evaluations on time for online auction submissions.

Monitor and advise on residual values in accordance with industry norms

Vehicle Disposal

Manage the Vehicle Disposal Process as per procedures:

Populate the sales schedule with all relevant detail for decision makers in order to approve sales.

to approve sales.

Complete valuation and pricing as per stipulated models.

Sell all end of lease owned vehicles, company vehicles [URL Removed] Bank 2020

Dispose of client owned vehicles according to the client’s procedures to clear

the client’s asset register

Good Governance & Compliance

the client’s asset register Good Governance & Compliance Draft, implement and maintain applicable policies, procedures and guidelines in

conjunction with the Executive: Fleet and Asset Finance to ensure optimal functioning

of the Vehicle Trade Centre business unit.

Define, develop and implement necessary procedures in conjunction with current procedures and the Executive: Fleet and Asset Finance, to ensure that risk is minimised.

procedures and the Executive: Fleet and Asset Finance, to ensure that risk is

minimised.

Conduct research of various industries, best practice methodologies and changes in markets thereby identifying risk to adjust areas in the business unit timeously.

markets thereby identifying risk to adjust areas in the business unit timeously.

markets thereby identifying risk to adjust areas in the business unit timeously. Adherence to legislation and regulatory requirements

People Management

Monitoring and managing the operational deliverables, output and performance of subordinates within the Vehicle Trade Centre teams.

subordinates within the Vehicle Trade Centre teams.

Develops talent by facilitating cross training, developing, coaching, mentoring & growing individuals & teams in the Business Units. Encourages career advancement endeavours.

growing individuals & teams in the Business Units. Encourages career advancement

endeavours.

Following up on disciplinary procedures and any other matters relating to subordinates behaviour and activities, staff issues and personal matters.

subordinates behaviour and activities, staff issues and personal matters.

Demonstrate support of learning by ensuring that effective training & development practices exist in the BU & that continuous learning is fostered.

practices exist in the BU & that continuous learning is fostered.

Accountable for providing an environment in which employees can apply what they have learned.

have learned.

have learned. Support & reinforce the application of newly acquired skills. Rewards the application

of newly acquired skills & knowledge. Fosters a climate of continuous learning.

Encourage employees to take personal ownership of their professional development.

Ensure skilled coaching and mentoring, and keep employees on a development

continuum.

continuum. Ensure training is a part of employees’ daily routine & encourages them to tap into

the knowledge of their colleagues & to set performance improvement goals.

Manage day to day staffing requirements, issues and performance.

Conduct performance appraisals and compile personal development plans for staff.

Implement succession plans.

Provide support to sales departments nationally

Personal Development

Take ownership for driving own career development

Preparation and signing off of Personal Development plan

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property

PDP plans and performance discussions

Qualifications

Diploma: Transport Management

and Marketing/ Business Management

Registration with Motor Industry Valuations Body

Business Management Degree

Post Graduate Degree an advantage

Experience

10 years’ senior sales managerial

experience

Knowledge of vehicle

market/financial background/

product knowledge in FML industry

Dealer Principal experience or similar

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Highly Ethical

Confident, competent self-starter, initiative

Excellent organizational and leadership

skills

Deadline and results/target driven with a high attention to detail

a high attention to detail

Market and Customer orientated

Excellent communication skills with a strong ability to influence and negotiate

Work well under pressure and manage stress effectively

Applied strategic thinking

Good commercial and business acumen with the ability to forecast problems

and identify possible preventative

measures

Computer Literate (Microsoft Office Suite)

Advanced Excel

FICA Compliance

Understanding of Financial Statements

Knowledge and experience of the vehicle resales industry

Office Bound and on-site

Desired Skills:

Transport Management

Valuations Body

Financial Management

Vehicle Trade

Manage Costs

Vehicle Market knowledge

Knowledge of FML

Dealer Principles

Ethical

Self Starter

Results Drive

Market and Customer Orientated

Communication Skills

Work Pressure

Strategic Thinking

Advanced Excel

FICA

Read Financial Statements

Deadline Driven

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Senior Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

