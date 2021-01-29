The New Generation Group is currently looking for a Social Media and Networking Manager
CONTRACT position, based in Rivonia Johannesburg
The purpose of the Social Media Manager role is to grow the digital presence and strengthen the Company brand. The role is responsible for the content, management, and maintenance of social media channels.
The incumbent will also collaborate with the designated agency partners to ensure the company’s website is relevant and kept up to date. In addition, the role supports the Marketing Team by providing social media expertise
Primary Responsibilities for the Role:
Digital Channel Management
Content Management
Event and Campaign Management
Collaboration and Stakeholder Management
Marketing Operations
Degree/Diploma.
Bachelor of Arts in Communication
Marketing Qualification, Facebook Blueprint, Google Certification (desirable).
At least 3 -5 years’ experience in digital marketing environments / social media.
Skills:
Copywriting and editing skills.
MS office, Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive usage.
WordPress CMS and webmaster.
Social Media Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Web Design
Communication Skills
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
