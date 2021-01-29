Social Media and Networking Manager

The New Generation Group is currently looking for a Social Media and Networking Manager

CONTRACT position, based in Rivonia Johannesburg

The purpose of the Social Media Manager role is to grow the digital presence and strengthen the Company brand. The role is responsible for the content, management, and maintenance of social media channels.

The incumbent will also collaborate with the designated agency partners to ensure the company’s website is relevant and kept up to date. In addition, the role supports the Marketing Team by providing social media expertise

Primary Responsibilities for the Role:

Digital Channel Management

Content Management

Event and Campaign Management

Collaboration and Stakeholder Management

Marketing Operations

Degree/Diploma.

Bachelor of Arts in Communication

Marketing Qualification, Facebook Blueprint, Google Certification (desirable).

At least 3 -5 years’ experience in digital marketing environments / social media.

Skills:

Copywriting and editing skills.

MS office, Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive usage.

WordPress CMS and webmaster.

Social Media Marketing

Marketing Strategy

Web Design

Communication Skills

Desired Skills:

Social Media Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position