Software Engineer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known telecommunications company, is looking for a Software Engineer to create prototypes, design and build modules and solutions in an iterative agile cycle and develop, maintain, and optimize the business outcome. You will be required to estimate user and technical stories, design and develop code, write, and execute unit and integration tests, and support testing of deliverables against user and technical story acceptance tests.Duties
- Estimate user and technical stories to help inform and prioritize backlog
- Design modules according to user stories, UX designs, and technical stories
- Develop solutions according to module designs and deploy using delivery pipeline
- Develop and execute unit and integration tests, support testing against user and technical story acceptance tests
- Suggest improvements to user stories and UX
- Manage technical debt as part of daily activities
- Conduct peer reviews and maintain coding standards
- Manage incidents as level two and level three support
- Manage problems as level two and level three support
- Agile and lean programming and development of software systems in Web-scale environments
- Backlog item estimation
- Unit, integration, smoke, and static code analysis testing
- Architectural element testing e.g., APIs
- Automated testing and tools e.g., Selenium
- Code reviewing
- Software incident and problem management
- Continuous integration and continuous delivery methodologies and tools
- DevOps culture, processes, and tools
- Cloud-native architectures
- Including public cloud PaaS / IaaS, micro-services architectures, API
Requirements
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or related field
- Certified Scrum Developer (CSD) preferred
- At least 5 years relevant experience of which a minimum of three years is in programming and/or systems analysis applying agile frameworks
- Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, LSD, and FDD
- Experience working with multiple programming and mark-up languages
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python
- Paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming
- Strong knowledge of software architecture principles
- Experience working in cloud-native environments
- Understanding of both the current Telecommunications and digital services market
- Competency in UX principles and practices preferred
- Flexibility to deal with changing projects and priorities in a short space of time
- Willingness to track, assess, and incorporate practice and technology developments into day-to-day working