Software Engineer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known telecommunications company, is looking for a Software Engineer to create prototypes, design and build modules and solutions in an iterative agile cycle and develop, maintain, and optimize the business outcome. You will be required to estimate user and technical stories, design and develop code, write, and execute unit and integration tests, and support testing of deliverables against user and technical story acceptance tests.Duties

Estimate user and technical stories to help inform and prioritize backlog

Design modules according to user stories, UX designs, and technical stories

Develop solutions according to module designs and deploy using delivery pipeline

Develop and execute unit and integration tests, support testing against user and technical story acceptance tests

Suggest improvements to user stories and UX

Manage technical debt as part of daily activities

Conduct peer reviews and maintain coding standards

Manage incidents as level two and level three support

Manage problems as level two and level three support

Agile and lean programming and development of software systems in Web-scale environments

Backlog item estimation

Unit, integration, smoke, and static code analysis testing

Architectural element testing e.g., APIs

Automated testing and tools e.g., Selenium

Code reviewing

Software incident and problem management

Continuous integration and continuous delivery methodologies and tools

DevOps culture, processes, and tools

Cloud-native architectures Including public cloud PaaS / IaaS, micro-services architectures, API



Requirements

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or related field

Certified Scrum Developer (CSD) preferred

At least 5 years relevant experience of which a minimum of three years is in programming and/or systems analysis applying agile frameworks

Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, LSD, and FDD

Experience working with multiple programming and mark-up languages HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python Paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming

Strong knowledge of software architecture principles

Experience working in cloud-native environments

Understanding of both the current Telecommunications and digital services market

Competency in UX principles and practices preferred

Flexibility to deal with changing projects and priorities in a short space of time

Willingness to track, assess, and incorporate practice and technology developments into day-to-day working

Learn more/Apply for this position