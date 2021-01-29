Solution analyst – Geosciences Data Management System at Datamine Africa

Datamine is a world-leading provider of technology used to plan and manage mining operations. With offices in 16 countries, we provide solutions ranging from exploration data management and orebody modelling to mine planning and operations to over 2000 companies worldwide.

Datamine offers a range of mining software solutions including the Geosciences Data Management System (FUSION). This is a comprehensive data repository and management system for geological, geochemical, geotechnical, geophysical, QA/QC, mapping, surveying and other field data. All these data sources are combined into one common database for reporting and analysis.

The demand for our FUSION Software Solution has greatly increased and we anticipate further growth. For this reason, we’re seeking a Solution Analyst to join the Datamine team who will contribute to the maintenance and expansion of the FUSION Solution across the African continent.

Tertiary Education (Earth sciences, mining, or information technology qualifications).

Experience within the mining and exploration industry.

Ability to document processes.

Ability to problem solving and to work independently.

Ability to work effectively in a global team and communicate with people of different technical and cultural backgrounds.

Deployment of the Geosciences Data Management Solution to new customers.

Supporting existing clients with the Geosciences Data Management Solution.

Performing account management.

Analysing current approaches on the use of the solution and suggest improvements.

Contribute to the product development.

Contribute with Business Development of the solution.

Additional education or experience in one or more of the following fields: Mathematics, Statistics, Geology, Chemistry, SQL, Sales.

Flexible to travel nationally and internationally if and when required.

Must be fluent in English. French will be an advantage.

Must hold a valid driver’s license.

