Support Engineer

To provide reactive support to contracted customers via phone, email or onsite visits. The position further entails performing ad hoc and project work as instructed by the Support Services Manager. The incumbent will be required to travel to client sites from time to time for support and project related work.Skills and Attributes Relevant 1st Level / Helpdesk / Service Desk support experience. Previous experience in rolling team-based ICT projects. Strong knowledge of Microsoft based operating systems with emphasis on Windows desktop technologies. Experience using and troubleshooting Microsoft Office. Functional knowledge of Microsoft Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange [Phone Number Removed]; with specific focus on: Creating new user accounts and mailboxes, Resetting passwords, disabling accounts. Functional knowledge of the following server features and its role to workstations i.e DNS Basic understanding of backups and restores.Qualifications Required: Grade 12A+N+ Apply Online or Call [Phone Number Removed]; to Apply directly

About The Employer:

AdcorpGroup

