Systems Analyst II: IT Supply Chain (Ref: ITSSC002 at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A reputable retail groups seeks the technical expertise of a Systems Analyst II to join its IT Supply Chain division. Your core role will be to understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement. You must possess a 3-year IT Degree / Diploma, 3 – 5 years’ relevant IT experience, XML, SQL, Relational Databases, working knowledge of various system integration formats & SDLC and testing [URL Removed] current systems solutions and business requirements –

Interpret and provide input to translate business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications.

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements.

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes.

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs –

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into less complex system design.

Design less complex system enhancements.

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Design interfaces and solutions with other systems.

Adhere to the change request process.

Complete peer review of team changes requests submissions.

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs.

Test proposed solutions –

Develop system test plans for system, regression, and integration testing.

Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results.

Assist business and external stakeholders with functional and integration testing of solutions and changes for sign-off.

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment –

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

Support current solutions –

Attend to user queries, incidents, and requests as per ways of working.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment in line with agreed SLA’s.

Provide input to development/programming and technical support teams.

Provide functional guidance.

Complete peak checks and reporting during peak periods.

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business –

Integrate with relevant business and IT teams.

Provide system input to design of user training material.

Provide operational support to the business areas.

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members.

Collaborate with 3rd party service providers for operational, technical and functional support.

Create and maintain documentation –

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems.

Update standby and support manuals.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Minimum 3-year IT Degree/Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

3 – 5 Years relevant IT experience.

XML, SQL and Relational Database knowledge is required.

Working knowledge of various system integration formats.

Able to work independently on less complex projects and improvements.

SDLC and testing methodology knowledge.

Will be required to perform standby duties on rotational basis.

Advantageous –

Retail experience.

Supply chain knowledge/understanding.

ATTRIBUTES:

Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated.

Attention to detail.

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects/

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used.

Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position