Test Manager (Ref: ITSQAT0002) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Ensure exceptional quality and resource planning, resolution and management of issues as your expertise as a Test Manager is sought by a leading retail group. The ideal candidate requires a relevant 3-year IT tertiary or NQF aligned qualification and be ISEB / ISTQB Advance Test Manager Certified. You must have 5 – 8 Years’ experience in a similar role, be able to define and execute organisation Test Policy and Test Strategy, skilled in Test Planning, Test Reporting, Progress Monitoring and Quality Gates measurement and have experience implementing and managing test [URL Removed] input into business area initiatives and operating plans –

Define and obtain approval for the Test Strategy and Master Test Plan.

Provide project manager with automation input.

Establish Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and the Management Information Reporting (MIR) format for weekly tracking of test activities / deliverables.

Participate on the Change Approval Board (CAB).

Provide thought leadership (operational & tactical focus) in area of responsibility.

Attend daily, weekly meeting and monthly of projects and provide input from the Test Management and Quality Assurance perspective.

Ensure quality performance with regards to testing processes and procedures –

Perform quality checks with Test Lead and Test Team.

Provide & Review daily, weekly and monthly status reports and takes necessary actions.

Escalate testing team risks & issues to the Project Manager.

Escalate non performances issues, nonconformance and project quality assurance risks to QA Manager.

Estimate testing activities and schedules.

Enforce the adherence to the company quality processes and procedures.

Ensure the overall success of the test cycles by driving the completeness and schedule of Quality Assurance.

Apply effective implementation of resources and Quality Assurance –

Drive Quality Assurance across domains, functional areas, or projects as required.

Drive optimal allocation and utilization of resources.

Drive continual process improvement.

Build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders –

Coordinate relevant meetings and communicates the testing status to stakeholders.

Inter-project / group co-ordination between various departments.

Provide consultancy services where required.

Responsible for clear and effective communication to team and business.

Ensure teams produce high quality performance –

Continuous monitoring and mentoring of testing team members.

Identify and drive skills development needs to QA team.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Relevant 3-year IT tertiary or NQF aligned qualification.

ISEB / ISTQB Advance Test Manager Certification.

Experience/Skills –

5-8 Years’ experience in a Test Lead or Test Management role.

Defining and executing organisation Test Policy and Test Strategy.

Test Planning, Test Reporting, Progress Monitoring and Quality Gates measurement.

Experience in implementing and managing test automation.

Advantageous –

Post-IT Graduate qualification.

ISTQB Expert Test Manager Certification.

Additional Criteria –

Understands what is commercially achievable and makes sound business decisions.

Supports the development of business acumen of team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.

Factors in retail models and levers in building an effective IT landscape.

Makes sound technical decisions based on understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints.

Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.

Effectively applies substantial in-depth analysis in order to determine and meet requirements.

Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles.

Maintains a keen awareness of the interrelationships among various components of large-scale activities/projects.

Actively monitors resource allocation and utilisation and makes adjustments as necessary.

Accurately interprets the moods, feelings and reactions of others and adjusts own behaviour to build effective relationships within the organisation and with its business partners.

Applies diplomacy and tact, demonstrating respect for differing perspectives.

Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.

Establishes connections that help facilitate the accomplishment of broader organisational objectives.

Actively listens, interprets and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.

Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.

Reviews, evaluates and disseminates information regarding key methodologies, best practices and tools to support a future landscape.

Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position