Acronis announces new reseller and service provider cloud-focused #CyberFit Partner Programme

Global cyber protection Acronis has expanded its Acronis #CyberFit Partner Programme, placing increased emphasis on supporting partner development, particularly for cloud-based services.

The programme will reward service providers and resellers for their expertise, commitment and growth with Acronis through performance-based benefits and financial compensation.

Acronis says its cloud ecosystem has more than doubled since 2018 ,and last year saw the largest growth in the number of new partners, with a 30% increase in active service provider partners during 2020.

Now, based on feedback from its partners, Acronis says it is providing a partner programme that supports forward-thinking go-to-market strategies – enabling partners to earn more while deploying cloud-based solutions that are uniquely suited to meet their clients’ modern protection challenges.

“Acronis makes profitability of our partners a priority. Since the launch of Acronis Cyber Protect last year, we received overwhelmingly positive feedback from partners about the ability to scale their business and increase their IT professionals’ productivity by orders of magnitude.

“Acronis Cyber Platform enabled partners to automate, customise and deliver cyber protection at a level that was not possible before,” said Serguei “SB” Beloussov, Acronis Founder and CEO. “Now, with the introduction of the new #CyberFit Partner Programme, focused on cloud business, partners have all the tools to steadily grow their business and introduce new cyber protection services to their customers.”

Brendan Haskins, Chief Technology Officer, Tarsus, explained: “As the way we all work rapidly evolves in today’s interesting and ever changing times, we continue to move forward, to grow, to innovate and to protect businesses in our markets with the powerful product set and partner ecosystem that Acronis offers.”

Nicole Willis Sales Manager: Africa, Techwise, added: “Acronis has set the groundwork for cyber protection solutions in the market and without a doubt, delivered outstanding achievements whilst remaining a key contributor to supplying the best cost effective, yet demanded products. We are confident that their Partner Programme platform will continue to deliver what the brand has built to stay #CyberFit.”

Reimagined as a unified programme for service providers and resellers, the Acronis #CyberFit Partner Programme now includes:

• Financial incentives that increase as partners advance within the programme’s levels, including rebates and proposal-based market development funds (MDF).

• Marketing and sales assets, with additional marketing automation tools and renewal tools coming in March 2021.

• Account management assistance that increases with programme level, with dedicated marketing support available to Platinum partners.

• Enhanced technical support to enable faster response times.

• Sales and technical training via the Acronis #CyberFit Academy, with courses available both live and online.

Given the breadth of the enhanced #CyberFit Partner Programme, industry observers have noted that Acronis is clearly providing the support that many in the IT channel are seeking.

“In today’s digital-focused world, it is critical for vendors to connect easily and efficiently with partners to optimize the user experience,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. “Acronis’ new #CyberFit Partner Programme was designed to create this exact kind of relationship. By enhancing this offering over the past few years, Acronis has demonstrated its commitment to providing total marketing, technical and financial support to its partners now and in the future with a dedication to cyber protection solutions.”

Additional enhancements to come

Acronis also revealed that beginning in March, partners will be able to engage with a new Partner Portal, a platform that will make account management and communication with Acronis easier than ever.

“Our partners’ success is our success,” said Acronis Channel Chief Alex Ruslyakov. “By increasing our sales, marketing, and technical support tools and training, we’re making it easier than ever for partners to protect and delight their customers with Acronis’ world-class cyber protection solutions. Acronis continues to invest in partner development and growth to our mutual benefit.”

The 2021 Acronis #CyberFit Partner Kickoff event will be held virtually tomorrow February 2 at 10 a.m. EST. Attendees will learn more about Acronis’ roadmap for 2021 and what to expect over the course of the year — including additional new tools, licensing models, and training opportunities.

Acronis will also unveil a new licensing format at the event, which is designed to help partners create new opportunities and new revenue streams by expanding their cyber protection services in the coming year.

Registration for the 2021 Acronis #CyberFit Partner Kickoff is now open through the Acronis #CyberFit Events website.