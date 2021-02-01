Leadership change at King Committee

Suresh Kana has stepped down from his role as chairman of the King Committee in South Africa, effective 31 January, citing workload and capacity constraints.

Professor Kana joined the King Committee in 2000 and has been involved in the development of the King II, King III and King IV Reports. He has served as the chairman of the King Committee since 1 October 2018.

“It has been a huge privilege to have served on the King Committee over the past 20 years with the highlights being the development and promotion of the globally recognised King ll, King III and King IV Reports. With my other local and increased international commitments, capacity has become a real issue. I wish the Committee the very best in continuing to promote leading corporate governance practices relevant to all our stakeholders and appropriate to the challenges we face as a highly connected world,” says Kana.

Roy Andersen, a long-standing member of the King Committee, comments: “It has been a privilege to have worked with a man of such high intellect and integrity. He has left his mark on the King Committee.”

Professor Mervyn King, chair emeritus of the King Committee adds: “Suresh contributed his years of experience as an accountant and director of listed companies and institutions to the King Committee. It was invaluable.”

The King Committee will be meeting on 3 February 2021 to begin the process of election of a new chair, the outcome of which will be announced at the end of the process.