Annual eLearning Indaba kicks off in February

Since 2013, the eLearning Indaba has attracted speakers and attendees from all around the world.

This year, it will take the form of free, monthly Zoom sessions, with the first taking place on 19 February at 10am. Each session will be an hour and a half in length.

Co-hosted by learning software and services company, New Leaf Technologies, eLearning Indaba’s February event will feature Michael Strawbridge, global head of content, networks and members’ services for The Learning and Performance Institute (UK), who will be talking about the framework needed for effective e-learning.

Thijs Van Zundert, partner-manager for aNewSpring, a cloud-based LMS platform developed in Holland, will address issues which may be currently overwhelming organisations embarking on the e-learning route, and how these can be effectively resolved.

Both overseas speakers will share up-to-date global insights, that will add to the richness and relevance of their presentations, with a question-and-answer discussion taking place afterwards.

Michael Hanly, MD of New Leaf Technologies will present a forecast of eLearning trends for this year, gathered from working across numerous local and international campaigns for clients including Bidvest Bank, City Lodge Hotels, Allan Gray, Sony Music, and Redefine Properties to name a few.

Capacity is limited to 500 attendees with some space left for those interested in attending. To register, please visit: https://www.newleaftech.co.za/elearning-indaba/ and enter your details.